Muskerry GAA draws: New Junior A format gives all clubs more games

THE draws for the Muskerry Championships have taken placed and there will be a group stage format for the Junior A Hurling and Football grades.

It will operate on a similar basis to the county championships and the first matches, in football, are scheduled for July 15-17.

Aghinagh landed their first Mid Cork crown in 2021, following a 1-12 to 0-9 victory over Ballincollig in the decider.

They ended a 73-year wait and the scenes of celebration on a November night in the Castle Grounds in Macroom will be forever remembered by all of those connected with the Ballinagree, Bealnamorrive and Rusheen based club.

To commence the defence of their title, Aghinagh will be pitted into a group alongside Inniscarra and Béal Átha'n Ghaorthaidh. Last season’s runners-up Ballincollig are in a group with contains Grenagh and Donoughmore.

Another group consists of Canovee, Éire Óg and Cill Na Martra. Canovee are a side that are sure to have strong championship aspirations this campaign, after going out against Ballincollig at the semi-final stage last year.

While another side that expected to challenge for JAFC silverware is Kilmurry, who face Clondrohid, Dripsey and Kilmichael.

The strong fancies at the start of 2021 would have been Kilmurry, Canovee, Inniscarra and Ballincollig and all four made it beyond the second round.

In the quarter-finals last year, Clondrohid were unlucky to go under against Ballincollig at Rusheen and Aghinagh won an epic encounter with Kilmurry at Macroom, which required a penalty shootout.

Canovee and Éire Óg also advanced to the last four. In the semi-finals, Aghinagh displayed composure to overcome a strong Éire Óg challenge, while in another dramatic encounter, Ballincollig stunned Canovee on penalties.

Ballinora deservedly won their seventh MJK Oils Mid Cork Junior Hurling Championship title, and their first since 2016, when they reversed the 2020 final result and inflicted a four-point defeat on Inniscarra.

For the 2022 Muskerry JAHC, Ballinora are in a group that contains Ballincollig, Éire Óg and Iveleary.

The runners up from last term Inniscarra will have to navigate a group with Donoughmore and Blarney.

Last year in the Junior A Hurling Championship, Éire Óg defeated Ballincollig in the opening round and Donoughmore had a fine win over Blarney.

Ballinora, Inniscarra and Cloughduv also advanced and were later joined by Ballincollig and Kilmichael.

The four quarter-finals were all good, keenly contested affairs. Inniscarra overcame the challenge of Cloughduv, while Ballinora turned in a fine performance to defeat Donoughmore.

The final was a competitive contest, with Ballinora coming out on top with a talented young side.

MUSKERRY CHAMPIONSHIP DRAWS:

Junior A Football:

Group 1: Kilmurry, Clondrohid, Dripsey, Kilmichael.

Group 2: Canovee, Eire Óg, Cill na Martra.

Group 3: Ballincollig, Grenagh, Donoughmore.

Group 4: Aghinagh, Inniscarra, Ballingeary.

Junior B Football:

Round 1: Ballincollig 2 v Kilmurry 2; Iveleary v Macroom; Canovee 2 v Ballinora; Naomh Abán v Éire Óg; Aghabullogue v Blarney; Inniscarra v Gleann na Laoi.

Junior C Football:

Round 1: Naomh Abán 2 v Grenagh 2; Aghinagh 2 v Kilmichael 2; Macroom 2 v Ballingeary 2; Cill na Martra 2 v Clondrohid 2; Dripsey 2 v Éire Óg 3; Donoughmore 2 v Ballincollig 3; Inniscarra 3 a bye.

Junior A Hurling:

Group 1: Inniscarra, Donoughmore, Blarney.

Group 2: Grenagh, Cloughduv, Kilmichael, Aghabullogue.

Group 3: Ballinora, Ballincollig, Éire Óg, Iveleary.

Junior B Hurling:

Preliminary Round: Gleann na Laoi v Laochra Óg.

Round 1: Blarney 2 v preliminary round winners; Éire Óg 2 v Grenagh 2; Inniscarra 2 v Ballinora 2; Ballincollig 2 v Donoughmore 2.