Randal  Óg one win away from Munster Junior B crown after penalty drama

THE Randal Óg junior footballers will play Limerick team Granagh Ballingarry in a Munster junior B championship final this Saturday.

The Carbery divisional footballers qualified for the Munster final following a dramatic win against Kerry champions Moyvane. They emerged victorious following a dramatic penalty shootout win.

Talented forward Barry O’Driscoll emerged as their hero as he calmly converted the winning penalty. The modest player said it was a ‘great feeling’ to secure victory for his team.

“It was a great feeling when the ball hit the back of the net. Kerry club teams have tended to dominate the Munster Junior B football championship and they were big favourites. They were a very good team. The shootout was very dramatic. There were several misses and great conversions. It was great to come through,” he said.

The Randal Óg club which is based in Ballinacarriga, just outside Dunmanway produced a great comeback in the Munster semi-final as they forced extra time despite having been 10 points down in the last quarter. Barry said they dug deep and displayed great character.

“It was a dramatic win. For long periods we didn’t play well, but we stayed calm. It looked like it was going against us, but our lads dug deep and showed great character.

“The success last year has helped build confidence in our group. Winning has become a bit of a habit which is a great trait to have.

“With 14 minutes to go, we were ten points down. We got a bit of momentum going and we produced a great finish in the last few minutes to earn a draw.

“Seamus Crowley moved out of his full-back position and he got a great goal to level the game. It was a cracking game. It was by far the craziest game of football I have ever played in,” he added.

The Randal Óg junior footballers enjoyed a memorable season last season as they defeated Goleen and Dripsey to capture two-county Junior B football championship titles, while they also reached a Junior B county hurling final. He admitted the last year has been some ‘journey’ for the club.

“It has been some journey. We are not used to this level of success. I have been playing for a good number of years. There were a few years we suffered heavy defeats and it felt like we didn’t have a hope of winning anything.

“David Aherne got involved with us two years ago and he has been a great addition. He is a very good coach. He has added more belief. I felt we would not be far off winning a county title if we put it all together and got a run behind us.”

O’Driscoll and his colleagues are relishing the prospect of playing in this weekend’s Munster final.

The star forward said Saturday’s final will represent the biggest game he will ever play in.

Getting to the Munster final is huge. The club has achieved so much in the last year and there is more to come. It is great for the supporters and the many people who have worked so hard for the club.

“Our coaches have been keen to stress to us not to let our great win in the Munster semi-final be our final. That was the best game of football we have ever won or played in.

“There is a great buzz in the camp. We are living the dream. It will be a huge occasion for the club and the community. There will be a big crowd at the final. It is a once-in-a-lifetime achievement more than likely to make a Munster final with the club. It will be the biggest game we will ever be a part of. We can’t wait for the game.”

The Randal Óg junior footballers will compete in this year’s Carbery Junior A football championship for the first time ever. They have been drawn in a group featuring Carbery Rangers, Newcestown, and Muintir Bháire. O’Driscoll is looking forward to competing in the top divisional grade.

“We are looking forward to competing in this grade. There will be a massive step up, but we back ourselves to be competitive.”