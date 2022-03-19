Cork v Down: Football team named for vital battle at Páirc Uí Chaoimh

KEITH Ricken and his selectors have opted for a potent full-forward line for the Cork footballers' second last league game on Sunday.

The Rebels host Down at 1pm in Páirc Uí Chaoimh with their survival in Division 2 hanging in the balance. They've only managed a draw with Clare so far, but deploying Steven Sherlock, fit-again Cathail O'Mahony and captain Brian Hurley up top should provide the firepower to defeat their fellow strugglers.

Colm O'Callaghan partners Ian Maguire at midfield, while Eoghan Sweeney, who has been undermined by injuries in recent seasons, comes into the half-forward line where John O'Rourke's experience will be important.

The last match of the campaign is away to Offaly.

CORK v Down

Míchéal Martin (Nemo Rangers);

Kevin O’Donovan (Nemo Rangers), Kevin Flahive (Douglas), Kieran Histon (Nemo Rangers);

John Cooper (Éire Óg), Rory Maguire (Castlehaven), Mattie Taylor (Mallow);

Ian Maguire (St Finbarr’s), Colm O’Callaghan (Éire Óg);

Daniel Dineen (Cill na Martra), Eoghan McSweeney (Knocknagree), John O’Rourke (Carbery Rangers);

Steven Sherlock (St Finbarr’s), Cathail O’Mahony (Mitchelstown), Brian Hurley (Castlehaven, c).

Subs: Dylan Foley (Éire Óg), Paul Ring (Aghabullogue), Tommy Walsh (Kanturk), Luke Fahy (Ballincollig), Cian Kiely (Ballincollig), Joe Grimes (Clonakilty), Kevin Cremin (Boherbue), Blake Murphy (St Vincent's), Mark Cronin (Nemo Rangers), Fionn Herlihy (Dohenys), Shane Merritt (Mallow).