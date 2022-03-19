William Buckley and Conor O'Donovan fire Rochestown College to first All-Ireland hurling title

Rochestown College 0-17 Coláiste Bhaile Chláir 0-9

EMOTIONAL scenes followed the final whistle as Rochestown College won their first ever All-Ireland hurling title.

The Cork side got the better of their Galway opponents in the Masita Paddy Buggy Cup Senior B final at Meelick, to the delight of all involved, including Cork star Alan Cadogan who is part of the management.

When they look back on this in years to come the name William Buckley will be first on the lips of many as he scored six frees in a row in the second-half to secure their win, having put them back in front earlier on, before Claregalway retook the lead. After that, Rocco hit nine without reply to secure a famous victory.

But they had heroes all over the pitch with Kevin Lyons outstanding in defence, along with Oliver McAdoo. Cian Buckley worked hard at midfield with Conor O’Donovan also tormenting the Claregalway rearguard, hitting four points from play.

Joy for Rochestown College's fans. Picture: Brendan Gleeson

O’Donovan opened the scoring for Rochestown with Ronan Killilea replying from a free for Claregalway.

Rochestown were enjoying the better of the early exchanges with Michael O’Mahony and O’Donovan raising white flags to increase their lead.

With nine minutes gone Rochestown had the post to thank with Tom Nolan’s effort coming back off the upright, before Killilea made it a one-point game again, from another placed ball.

Evan O’Connor and O’Donovan kept the scoreboard ticking over for Rochestown, with Killilea doing the same at the other end for his side.

With 16 minutes gone it was 0-5 to 0-3 before William Buckley increased the Cork side’s lead. With 21 minutes gone Jack Lonergan got Claregalway’s first score from play, with Killilea on target again to put only one between the sides.

Buckley pointed from a free with Killilea replying at the other end to see Rochestown lead 0-7 to 0-6 at half-time.

Buckley increased their lead at the start of the second half, with Niall Feeney replying for the Galway school. Killilea and Cillian Trayers pointed for Claregalway, with 43 minutes gone, but this proved to be their last scores.

From here to the finish it was all Rochestown, with William and Cian Buckley in control at midfield.

Eanna Ó Lonsiagh, Colaiste Bhaile Chláir, under pressure from William Buckley, Rocco's top-scorer. Picture: Brendan Gleeson

O’Donovan raised a white flag for Rochestown, with Buckley putting them back in front, having only trailed once over the 60 minutes.

An inspirational point from Sean Brady put two between the sides and after that, it became the Willian Buckley show.

Claregalway didn’t help themselves by giving away free after free which Buckley punished time after time.

To be fair to them it wasn’t easy as Rochestown, by now, were dominant all over the pitch and their defence was under massive pressure.

Four frees n a row from Buckley had them well in control by the time we reached the 60th minutes before he hit another in injury-time.

Late on Rochestown’s Mikey O’Connell and Claregalway’s Jack Lonergan got their marching orders after both sides were involved in a melee.

But it really didn’t matter at this stage as the game was well and truly over as a contest.

Buckley had time to hit one more as Rochestown ran out deserving winners to win their first-ever All-Ireland title, one they will celebrate for some time.

Scorers for Rochestown College: W Buckley 0-10 (0-9 f), C O’Donovan 0-4, M O’Mahony, S Brady, E O’Connor 0-1 each,

Claregalway: R Killilea 0-6 (0-4 f, 0-1 65), J Lonergan, N Feeney, C Trayers 0-1 each.

ROCHESTOWN COLLEGE: R Browne (Blackrock); O McAdoo (Blackrock), C Coakley (Blackrock), M O'Callaghan (Douglas); S Brady (Ballygarvan), K Lyons (Ballygarvan), S Healy (Blackrock); W Buckley (St Finbarr's), C Buckley (St Finbarr's); M O'Connell (Blackrock), A Buckley (St Finbarr's), M O'Mahony (Ballygarvan); E O'Connor (Ballygarvan), C O'Donovan (Douglas), C O'Regan (Ballygarvan).

CLAREGALWAY: M Grealish; M Coleman, G Carr, D Spellman; D Morrissey, C Whelan, J Lonergan; C Trayers, L O’Connor; N Feeney, R Killilea, M Collins; E Ó Loinsigh, T Nolan, S Newell.

Referee: Eamonn Stapleton, Limerick