Cork’s injury woes continue ahead of crucial league ties

CORK footballers are getting no break at all in terms of injuries.

The fall-out from the defeat against Meath in Navan last Sunday is likely to be evident in the starting 15 facing Down in the concluding division 2 home game at Pairc Ui Chaoimh on Sunday at 1pm.

The left flank of the defence has been marshalled by Tadhg Corkery and Mattie Taylor practically all season, but neither are set to feature after both were injured last weekend.

Taylor limped off just before the interval and it came as little surprise, when the Mallow defender didn’t re-appear for the second-half.

And that was only 10 minutes old, when Cill na Martra’s Corkery also had to go off injured, and the pair must be considered extremely doubtful, joining a seemingly ever-growing number of players in sick bay.

Their likely replacements in the team are Paul Ring (Aghabullogue) in the corner and Ballincollig’s Cian Kiely on the wing with manager Keith Ricken looking further down the pecking order to sit on the bench.

County chairman Marc Sheahan acknowledged that injuries have impacted negatively on Cork’s precarious predicament at the bottom of the table.

“They’ve been a feature for the last while. It’s a high count, no doubt about that, and the Meath game was tough.

“You get nothing soft in Pairc Tailteann, as we know,” he said.

It reams to be seen if there will be any more returning players like Cathail O’Mahony, who came on at half-time to become the 31st player to be used by Cork in the league.

Kieran Histon was number 30 and the introduction of Brian Hayes, last year’s Munster U20 winning captain, stretched that figure to 32, after taking Brian Hurley’s place in the closing 10 minutes.

O’Mahony’s more-than-welcome presence again in the attack was one of the few bright notes departing Navan after the 1-18 to 1-10 loss.

The Mitchelstown hot-shot fired over a couple of fine points in the second-half and there’s obvious potential in the scoring stakes, when you include Hurley, Steven Sherlock and Blake Murphy close to goal.

Of course, only three can start though it’s just as important to have strength in reserve, too, so it will be interesting what direction Ricken and the selectors take.

This is also pertinent in finding a partner for former captain Ian Maguire at midfield with Mallow’s Sean Merritt and Clonakilty’s Joe Grimes, scorer of the goal against Meath, jostling for the role.

It's a must-win game for Cork before heading to Tullamore to play Offaly the following Sunday in the last game.

“We’ve got to rally the troops for the next two games, which are key from our point of view,” Sheahan commented.

“We are in a difficult position, but there is a resilience within the group as well and there is a spirit, too, notwithstanding league results.

“We need a result against Down and who knows what will happen after that.

“There’s a silver lining that those games are against teams who are in a similar position to ourselves.”

Offaly host promotion-chasing Roscommon this weekend while the final round of games has Down at home to Clare.

Meanwhile the draws have taken place for the Bon Secours county junior ‘B’ and ‘C’ football championships with 19 and nine teams entered respectively.

The junior ‘B’ draw is: R1: Fr. O’Neill’s a bye; A: Araglen v Clann Na nGael; B: Shanballymore v Glengarriff; C: Deel Rovers v Garnish; D: Kilbrin v Kilmeen; E: Goleen v Doneraile; F: Grange v St Oliver Plunketts; G: Castlelyons v Lough Rovers; H: Abbey Rovers v St. Catherine’s; I: Diarmuid O Mathunas v Crosshaven.

R2: Fr O’Neill’s v loser of Araglen/Clann Na nGael; loser of Shanballymore/Glengarriff v loser of Deel Rovers/Garnish; loser of Kilbrin/Kilmeen v loser of Goleen/Doneraile; loser of Grange/St Oliver Plunketts v loser of Castlelyons/Lough Rovers; loser of Abbey Rovers/St Catherine’s v loser of Diarmuid O Mathunas/Crosshaven.

The junior ‘C’ draw is: R1: Ballinacurra a bye; St John’s v Gleann Na Laoi; Lismire v Rochestown; Ballinure v Rathpeacon; Freemount v Ballyphehane R2: Ballinacurra v loser St John’s/Gleann Na Laoi and loser Lismire/Rochestown v loser Ballinure/Rathpeacon