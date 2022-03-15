Six of the best for Cork United in U13 SFAI clash with West Cork

Cork United 6 West Cork A 0

CORK United recorded a comfortable 6-0 win over West Cork A in the first round of the U13 SFAI, in one of the few games which survived the weekend washout thanks to the all-weather pitch at Ballea Park.

Cork drove forward from the start with Abraham Erhabor’s effort being cleared by the keeper and had another chance moments later only for David Dunne’s pass being a shade too long for him as Cork were looking for an early score.

The home side opened their scoring in the 11th minute when Dunne’s shot was only half saved by the West Cork keeper only for Rory Fitzgerald to capitalise and scored from 15 yards into the top corner. Five minutes later and Cork doubled their score when Dunne’s cross from a corner found Erhabor, who headed the ball toward Fitzgerald to finish from close range.

Chances on goal were few and far between from both sides as the play was confined to a lot of midfield play with Cork keeping West Cork well in their own half for most of the game but were thwarted on numerous occasions as the visitors held firm as they attempted to keep themselves within touching distance.

West Cork’s best chance came in the 38th minute when Stephen McCarthy’s effort spun wide with the keeper and the Cork goal at his mercy.

Just a minute later the home side added a third when a long kick-out fell to Dunne who ran at the goal. His effort bounced off the keeper and fell kindly to him who made no mistake from 12 yards second time round.

Cork United's David Dunne turns away from West Cork players Sean Platt and Tom Whooley. Picture: Howard Crowdy

Cork almost added a fourth moments later only for the ball to skip along the goal line and subsequently cleared by the West Cork defenders as Cork were pressing forward.

A period of dominance from Cork followed with chances falling to Ryan O’Leary and Joe Miskella, but by the 49th minute, they added a fourth goal courtesy of Ryan O’Leary’s header from 12 yards.

Werst Cork attempted to come forward but were met by a stern Cork defence and midfield. Although they managed to break into the Cork half on a couple of occasions, keeper Patrick O’Sullivan was rarely troubled.

Cork United's Ryan O'Leary tussles with West Cork A's Darragh Kelleher. Picture: Howard Crowdy

Meanwhile, Cork continued to press. Joe Miskella’s effort came off the crossbar before they struck again in the 53rd minute with O’Leary from 15 yards.

The sixth came three minutes from time when Dunne’s cross on the far side found substitute Lewis O’Dea who turned his shot into the roof of the net from 12 yards giving Rory Twohig no chance.

Cork United's Abraham Erhabor keeps the ball away from Matthew Buttermer of West Cork A. Picture: Howard Crowdy

CORK UNITED: Patrick O’Sullivan, Jimmy O’Donovan, David Nolan, Tom McGrath, Morgan Kelleher, Jamie O’Brien, David Dunne, Ben Dumigan, Abraham Erahbor, Fionnan Wrixon, Rory Fitzgerald, Ryan O’Leary, Darragh O’Flaherty, Joe Miskella, Liam O’Regan, Nathan Tait, Lewis O’Dea, Berkley Arrey

WEST CORK A: Rory Twohig, Darragh Kelleher, Alex Bramoulle, Matthew Buttermer, Aodh Whooley, Sean Platt, Dan Donovan, Tom Whooley, Kevin Duffy, Nathan O’Sullivan, Milo Kinsella, Eamonn O’Callaghan, Christos Denlis, Joe O’Donovan, Jack Hayes, Emma Hurley, Stephen McCarthy, Kalan Murphy

Referee: Denis Quinn.