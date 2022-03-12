Ireland v England: Player ratings from the Six Nations clash at Twickenham

HUGO KEENAN: Exceptional energy and work-rate rewarded with his sixth international try. Strong under the high ball. 8.
ANDREW CONWAY: Struggled to influence the game from an attacking perspective but produced a stunning spiral kick to touch. 7.
GARRY RINGROSE: Made a couple of sharp breaks and put in his share of tackles. At times wasteful in possession. 6.
BUNDEE AKI: Added much-needed beef on a breathless afternoon but was relatively quiet and made limited impact. 6.
JAMES LOWE: Capitalised on oceans of space to expertly finish the opening score and had a pivotal role in the final try. 8.
JOHNNY SEXTON: Not his finest game in the green jersey. Soaked in his surroundings as he exited Twickenham for probably the last time. 7.
JAMISON GIBSON-PARK: Arguably the sharpest man on the pitch, constantly propelling Ireland forward with his quick thinking. 9.
CIAN HEALY: Struggled on his first Test start in a year as depleted England enjoyed scrum success. 5.
DAN SHEEHAN: Started magnificently on his first meaningful Test start but part of a front row which was second best. 7.
TADHG FURLONG: A tireless shift, albeit Ireland's scrum constantly malfunctioned and remains a work-on. 6.
TADHG BEIRNE: Scrapped hard on what proved to an extremely testing afternoon for the error-strewn visitors. 7.
JAMES RYAN: Forced off inside two minutes after being clattered in the head by the red-carded Charlie Ewels.
PETER O'MAHONY: Had mixed success in attempting to inspire Ireland when they were in danger of crumbling. 6.
JOSH VAN DER FLIER: Another solid showing from an increasingly influential player. Teed up Lowe's try. 7.
CAELAN DORIS: A class act and a fine sight when in full flow. Denied a first-half try by Ringrose's knock-on. 8.
Replacements: Andy Farrell was reliant on his bench to end the resistance of the heroic English, with subs Jack Conan and Finlay Bealham claiming crucial tries. 8.
FREDDIE STEWARD: The full-back's presence grew as the match reached its decisive phase. 7/10.
MAX MALINS: Unable to get involved as his pack sucked Ireland into the trenches where the odds were evened. 6.
JOE MARCHANT: Known for his attacking repertoire but it was his defence that held up to scrutiny. 7.
HENRY SLADE: Like Marchant, rolled up his sleeves to help halt the green tide with a series of tackles. 7.
JACK NOWELL: Packed down in the back row to cover for Charlie Ewels and was immense. 8.
MARCUS SMITH: Kicked his goals and managed a difficult game well, but others around him shone more. 7.
HARRY RANDALL: Among the weaker links against Ireland, but Ben Youngs hardly improved matters. 6.
ELLIS GENGE: A team-mate could be heard calling him an "animal" on the ref mic - and it was meant as a compliment. Towering performance. 8.
JAMIE GEORGE: Roared on every England mini-victory like he had won the World Cup. Outstanding. 8.
KYLE SINCKLER: Failed to reach the interval after taking a head knock, but powerful until then. 6.
MARO ITOJE: Led English resistance on both sides of the ball. The Saracens lock was everywhere. 8.
CHARLIE EWELS: Sent off after 82 seconds for a dangerous tackle and can have no complaints. 4.
COURTNEY LAWES: Rose to the occasion knowing it would take a super human effort to keep England in touch. 7.
TOM CURRY: Limped off with a hamstring injury in the first half and England missed his work-rate. 6.
SAM SIMMONDS: The pick of England's back row cut Tadhg Furlong in two with one tackle. 8.
Replacements: Most of the cavalry contributed fully, Alex Dombrandt playing far longer than he might have expected after Curry went off. Ben Youngs kicking the ball away was disappointing. 6.