Sat, 12 Mar, 2022 - 12:27

Cork v Meath: Footballers reveal starting 15 with Kieran Histon in defence

Brian Hurley, Tommy Walsh, Brian Hayes and Cathail O'Mahony are included on the panel
Kieran Histon, Cork, battles Killian Spillane, Kerry. Picture: Jim Coughlan.

Eamonn Murphy

NEMO Rangers' Kieran Histon has been handed the number six geansaí for Cork's vital Allianz NFL Division 2 trip to Meath on Sunday (2pm).

The Cobh native, a county medalist in both codes with Imokilly and Nemo, comes into a defence that is shorn of key players Sean Powter and Seán Meehan through injury. Histon was involved previously under Peadar Healy.

In positive news, Brian Hurley, newcomer Brian Hayes and Cathail O'Mahony are fit enough to be included on the bench. Aidan Walsh's younger brother Tommy, still U20, is in the squad too. 

Cork are locked in a relegation battle with their opponents on Sunday along with Offaly and Down, who also meet this weekend. Two of the four counties will drop to Division 3 at the end of the month. 

The Rebels host Down next before travelling to Offaly in the last game. To date they've drawn at home to Clare but were beaten by Roscommon, Derry and Galway, the strongest teams in the league.

Cork’s Ian Maguire will be a key figure away to Meath. Picture: INPHO/Lorcan Doherty
CORK (v Meath):

Micheál Martin (Nemo Rangers);

Kevin O’Donovan (Nemo Rangers), Kevin Flahive (Douglas), Tadhg Corkery (Cill na Martra); 

Rory Maguire (Castlehaven), Kieran Histon (Nemo Rangers), Mattie Taylor (Mallow); 

Ian Maguire (St Finbarr’s), Shane Merritt (Mallow); 

Daniel Dineen (Cill na Martra), Fionn Herlihy (Dohenys), Colm O’Callaghan (Éire Óg); 

Steven Sherlock (St Finbarr’s), John O’Rourke (Carbery Rangers), Blake Murphy (St Vincent's).

Subs: Gavin Creedon (Kilshannig), Paul Ring (Aghabullogue), Tommy Walsh (Kanturk), John Cooper (Éire Óg), Cian Kiely (Ballincollig), Joe Grimes (Clonakilty), Brian Hayes (St Finbarr’s), Eoghan McSweeney (Knocknagree), Mark Cronin (Nemo Rangers), Cathail O’Mahony (Mitchelstown), Brian Hurley (Castlehaven, c).

