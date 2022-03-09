Wed, 09 Mar, 2022 - 15:40

Christians storm into Munster Schools Junior Cup final with seven-try haul

The Cok school reponded to a minor scare early in the second-half to record a comprehensive victory
Christians storm into Munster Schools Junior Cup final with seven-try haul

CBC’s Charlie O’Shea celebrates after scoring a try against St Munchin's in the Munster Schools Junior Cup semi-final at Musgrave Park.

CBC 40 St Munchin’s 19 

CHRISTIANS flexed their muscle in a dominant second-half to roar to the Munster Schools Junior Cup final with a seven-try haul against St Munchin’s at Musgrave Park on Wednesday.

Their only scare came either side of the interval, when a couple of kicks caused problems and led to tries which made it 13-12 and St Munchin’s with wind advantage.

But, the Cork school responded magnificently, crossing for three tries in six minutes, when St Munchin’s had Alex Quinn in sin-bin.

Out-half Charlie O’Shea sliced through for his second after 34 minutes before sending Andrew Murray in and abrasive number 8 Conor Galvin left it 30-12 by the 40th minute.

Matthew Shalloe and Murray, his second, added to the total before outstanding flanker Charlie Grace grabbed a deserved consolation.

Christians started brightly and despite reduced to 14 following a yellow card to second row Zach Coughlan after seven minutes, struck twice in quick succession.

O’Shea’s quick tap from a penalty inside the St Munchin’s saw him exploit a huge gap on the blind side to run in unopposed for a 5-0 lead after 11 minutes.

Good work at the breakdown by Galvin helped relieve the danger and this led to Christians’ second try, six minutes later.

Strong carrying by captain Leo O’Leary created the opportunity for powerful flanker Cian Walsh to stretch one-handed for 10-0.

O’Shea increased the advantage with a close range penalty on the half-hour, but the visitors responded with an opportunist try from right wing Adam McGlynn after Tom Wood’s kick through caused problems, 13-5 at the interval.

Within 45 seconds of the resumption, visiting full-back Ben O’Mahony boosted St Munchin’s with a try, but Christians hit back.

Scorers for CBC: Tries: C O’Shea (2), A Murray (2), C Walsh, C Galvin, M Shalloe.

Con: C O’Shea Pen: C O’Shea Scorers for St Munchin’s: Tries: A McGlynn, B O’Mahony, C Grace.

Cons: T Wood (2).

CBC: C Kilbride; A Murray, A O’Connell, L O’Leary, B McCarthy; C O’Shea, C Barrett; R O’Callaghan, D Prenter, R McElhinney; Z Coughlan, I Morton; C Walsh, C Galvin, C Hughes.

Subs: P O’Rourke, M Shalloe, Z McGarry, R Coughlan, R Cogan, J McCarthy, C Corkery, D O’Callaghan, B Mayer, S Glackin.

ST MUNCHIN’S: B O’Mahony; A McGlynn, T Williams, R Tier, A Quinn; T Wood, C Glynn; D Fogarty, A O’Shaughnessy, S Campbell; E O’Callaghan, L Collopy; O Vitolins, B Power, C Grace.

Subs: C Neiland, A Jay-O’Grady, C Brown, K English, E Coughlan, C McGrath, K Playon, G O’Brien, C Kiely, D Dillon.

Referee: K Barry (MAR).

More in this section

Exciting games in store following East Cork GAA hurling and football draws Exciting games in store following East Cork GAA hurling and football draws
Tipperary v Cork - Allianz Hurling League Division 1 Group A Round 2 Cork v Galway: Hurlers make five changes for league game in Páirc Uí Chaoimh
Cork GAA: Guide to this weekend's opening round club league fixtures Cork GAA: Guide to this weekend's opening round club league fixtures
Cork soccer legend Frank O'Farrell has died at the age of 94

Cork soccer legend Frank O'Farrell has died at the age of 94

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground
A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy
Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course  Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course 

Latest

National Sport

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more