Christians storm into Munster Schools Junior Cup final with seven-try haul

CBC 40 St Munchin’s 19

CHRISTIANS flexed their muscle in a dominant second-half to roar to the Munster Schools Junior Cup final with a seven-try haul against St Munchin’s at Musgrave Park on Wednesday.

Their only scare came either side of the interval, when a couple of kicks caused problems and led to tries which made it 13-12 and St Munchin’s with wind advantage.

But, the Cork school responded magnificently, crossing for three tries in six minutes, when St Munchin’s had Alex Quinn in sin-bin.

Out-half Charlie O’Shea sliced through for his second after 34 minutes before sending Andrew Murray in and abrasive number 8 Conor Galvin left it 30-12 by the 40th minute.

Matthew Shalloe and Murray, his second, added to the total before outstanding flanker Charlie Grace grabbed a deserved consolation.

Christians started brightly and despite reduced to 14 following a yellow card to second row Zach Coughlan after seven minutes, struck twice in quick succession.

O’Shea’s quick tap from a penalty inside the St Munchin’s saw him exploit a huge gap on the blind side to run in unopposed for a 5-0 lead after 11 minutes.

Good work at the breakdown by Galvin helped relieve the danger and this led to Christians’ second try, six minutes later.

Strong carrying by captain Leo O’Leary created the opportunity for powerful flanker Cian Walsh to stretch one-handed for 10-0.

O’Shea increased the advantage with a close range penalty on the half-hour, but the visitors responded with an opportunist try from right wing Adam McGlynn after Tom Wood’s kick through caused problems, 13-5 at the interval.

Within 45 seconds of the resumption, visiting full-back Ben O’Mahony boosted St Munchin’s with a try, but Christians hit back.

Scorers for CBC: Tries: C O’Shea (2), A Murray (2), C Walsh, C Galvin, M Shalloe.

Con: C O’Shea Pen: C O’Shea Scorers for St Munchin’s: Tries: A McGlynn, B O’Mahony, C Grace.

Cons: T Wood (2).

CBC: C Kilbride; A Murray, A O’Connell, L O’Leary, B McCarthy; C O’Shea, C Barrett; R O’Callaghan, D Prenter, R McElhinney; Z Coughlan, I Morton; C Walsh, C Galvin, C Hughes.

Subs: P O’Rourke, M Shalloe, Z McGarry, R Coughlan, R Cogan, J McCarthy, C Corkery, D O’Callaghan, B Mayer, S Glackin.

ST MUNCHIN’S: B O’Mahony; A McGlynn, T Williams, R Tier, A Quinn; T Wood, C Glynn; D Fogarty, A O’Shaughnessy, S Campbell; E O’Callaghan, L Collopy; O Vitolins, B Power, C Grace.

Subs: C Neiland, A Jay-O’Grady, C Brown, K English, E Coughlan, C McGrath, K Playon, G O’Brien, C Kiely, D Dillon.

Referee: K Barry (MAR).