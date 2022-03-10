Cork club hurling league will lay foundation for new format in 2023

For the first time since 2019, the RedFM Hurling Leagues will run on a ‘normal’ schedule this year, beginning with the opening round of games at the weekend.

As part of a planned restructuring of the league competitions in the county, there are three divisions in the 2022 edition, with two sections in the top two and three in the third division of the hurling.

Division 1 Group A gets underway on Saturday, with Killeagh hosting Fr O’Neills at 5pm while Na Piarsaigh take on Newtownshandrum at 7pm. Then on Sunday, Midleton – who won last year’s ‘league cup’ competition, host Douglas at 12 noon, the same time as Blackrock take on Bishopstown and Newcestown do battle with Fermoy.

In Group B, Ballymartle take on Charleville on Saturday at 4.30pm while Sunday sees Kanturk v Mallow and Sarsfields v St Finbarr’s at 12 noon while there are 2pm starts for the Bride Rovers-Carrigtwohill and Glen Rovers-Erin’s Own games.

Cork County Board vice-chairperson Pat Horgan chairs the competitions control committee (CCC), the body responsible for fixture planning and he outlines the format employed for this year’s competitions.

“We’re looking forward to running a normal schedule of games,” he says.

“It will be slightly different with the split season but we’re confident that we’ve developed a programme of games that’ll be meaningful for all the clubs.

“With all of the clubs guaranteed three championship games, we felt that a smaller number of league matches would be appropriate.

“This is a kind of a holding year because in 2023, we’re going to have six divisions in hurling and football, so 2022 is preparing for that – the divisions will be based on the finishing positions this year.

“The other crucial point is that we’re going to have regional junior leagues from next year. We’ll have a full cycle then as the top team in that will be promoted and the bottom team in our league will be relegated to the divisions for league purposes. It’ll be like a bicycle chain, there’ll be no breaking the link, it’ll be a complete circle.

“That’s a new departure so this year’s leagues will be important to clubs in terms of maintaining their status. To take Divisions 1A and 1B as an example, the top five in each will form Division 1 next year and the bottom five in each will form Division 2.”

CLARITY

Having a streamlined league programme from next year on will add to the clarity provided by the revamping of the county championships, where the introduction of group stages gave more guaranteed matches and a better overall structure to the fixture list.

That will be further improved as the CCC will soon issue a schedule for all three rounds of the football and hurling championships, whereas previously this was only done one at a time.

“We have the championships reformed and everybody is happy with that,” Horgan says, “so what we’re doing now is reforming the leagues.

Based on the fact that clubs will be getting three championship games, we set a target of 10-team divisions, meaning nine league games.

“We put the leagues back to March, which was a good idea because February was a very bad month for pitches. We started last weekend with the football, the hurling is this weekend and we’ll be going football-hurling-football-hurling all the way right up to the knockout stages.

“The winners will get €1,000, the runners-up will get €500 and the beaten semi-finalists will get €250 each. We’ll run them up to about two or three weeks before the championship starts on July 23.

“The one thing about this league is that we have no room for manoeuvre. Postponements will have to be picked up midweek.

“Of course, we want to thank Cork Credit Unions and RedFM for their generous sponsorship of the leagues as that support is greatly appreciated.”

RedFM CEO Diarmuid O’Leary said: “We are delighted once again to support these leagues, which have become synonymous with RedFM over the years, and I would like to wish all participating clubs every success for the season ahead.”