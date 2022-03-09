Carrigaline hit Innishvilla for six in the CWSSL U13 Premier League

Carrigaline 6

Innishvilla 0

CARRIGALINE had a comfortable win over Innishvilla in the GE Healthcare CWSSL U13 Premier League game in Ballea Park with the game effectively over after 20 minutes with the hosts leading 5-0.

The home side showed their intent from as early as the second minute when Faye Hanratty’s cross was met by Sophie McCarthy in the centre who saw her effort go wide.

Carrigaline pressed forward again soon after, with Innishvilla’s Orla Weblin clearing an effort off the line, but it was only a matter of time before their defence conceded, under Carrigaline pressure.

Carrigaline’s first goal came in the 12th minute when Julia Farinha’s 25-yard effort gave Innishvilla keeper Ciara O’Connell no chance, and within two minutes they doubled their lead when Sophie McCarthy’s effort bounced off the crossbar and was bundled over the line by Ellen Motherway.

Three minutes later Motherway found herself in the penalty area and fired a shot off the crossbar and into the net; it was followed by a fourth goal a minute later when a free was flicked in by Fiona O’Connell.

The game was effectively over at this stage and Carrigaline made it five in the 21st minute when Hanratty found the net from 13 yards.

Innishvilla tried to get something out of the game, with good runs from midfield by Caoimhe Foley and Orla Weblin but were met by a wall of Carrigaline players who were on top form.

In the second half, with the game won and all three points in the bag, Carrigaline took off a number of players involved with Cork in the U13 SFAI Inter-league Tournament the following day but still managed to add a sixth in the 35th minute when Motherway found the net from 15 yards.

The Innishvilla team that played against Carrigaline. Picture: Howard Crowdy

Innishvilla started to come back into the game and were beginning to spend more time in the Carrigaline half.

Their best effort on goal came from Weblin who shot from just inside the area bounced off Carrigaline keeper Isabel O’Donovan and out for a corner.

At the other end, Ciara O’Connell did well to keep out Ava Tattersill’s effort while Carrigaline continued to press forward, forcing a number of corners late in game while keeping Innishvilla at bay.

The win keeps Carrigaline within touch of leaders Corinthians as the campaign goes into the final few matches with very little separating the top two.

Best for Carrigaline were Ruth McGrath, Hanratty, McCarthy, Motherway, and Tattersill while best for Innishvilla were Weblin, Foley, and Lucy McCarthy.

CARRIGALINE: Isabel O’Donovan, Libby Ahern, Jessie Cunningham, Sadhbh Minihane, Erin Rose O’Brien, Robyn O’Mahony, Julia Farinha, Ellen Motherway, Fiona O’Connell, Faye Hanratty, Sophie McCarthy, Ruth McGrath, Lucy Cotter, Darcy Cronin, Ava Tattersill, Kate Hayes, Molly Sharkey.

INNISHVILLA: Ciara O’Connell, Bella Barry Twohig, Maria Lawlor, Ali McCarthy, Laura Slattery, Caoimhe Foley, Saoirse Farley, Muireann Holland, Lucy McCarthy, Orla Weblin, Rose O’Mahony, Emma Fenton.

Referee: Pat Cronin.