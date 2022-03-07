How the Cork Schoolboys League teams fared in the National Cup

THE SFAI National Cup is reaching its latter stages and Cork Schoolboys League teams are still involved in the competition at all age levels.

On Saturday, the last 16 round of ties took place in all age groups and a number of CSL sides progressed to the quarter-finals including Lakewood Athletic in the U13 competition. The Ovens team had the home advantage over Malahide on Saturday and the hosts made it count by winning 4-0 with Rory Fitzgerald and Joe Miskella to the fore.

Youghal United exited after losing 5-0 to Tullamore Town away from home while Midleton took on Donnycarney in Castlemartin. The Magpies were made to work for the win by their opponents and an energetic performance from the Cork side yielded a place in the next round via a 2-1 score-line.

On Sunday, Springfield Ramblers hosted St Kevin's Boys in the U12 competition and Carrigaline United welcomed Murroe FC to Ballea Park.

The Springfield players did their utmost to get a positive result on the day but St Kevin’s Boys proved to be too strong and the Dubliners ran out worthy winners. The game ended in a 3-0 win for the visiting side.

Carrigaline United progressed to the next round at the expense of opponents Murroe FC. The home team won 2-0 on the day after a strong team display.

On Saturday, Midleton recorded a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Westport to progress to the next round in the U14 section.

On Sunday, St Mary's were in action away from home at Caulfield Park and the Kilcully outfit’s knockout tie ended 1-0 in favour of the hosts Maree/Oranmore.

Midleton represented Cork in the SFAI U15 National Cup on Sunday. The Magpies were tasked with overcoming St Francis at Knockgriffin and despite delivering a gallant display, Midleton exited the competition after losing 3-1 to their opponents.

Four CSL teams competed in the SFAI U16 National Cup on the weekend.

On Saturday, Youghal United recorded a memorable 2-1 victory in Carlow at the expense of hosts Hanover Harps. On Sunday, Ringmahon Rangers competed at Whitehall against hosts Home Farm. An entertaining tie culminated in a 2-0 win for the home team.

Two Cork teams went up against each other at Ballea Park in the last 16 with Carrigaline United enjoying the home advantage over local rivals Douglas Hall.

Douglas Hall's Ronan O'Shea trying to get through the Carrigaline United defence in the U16 National Cup at Ballea Park. Picture: Denis Minihane.

Louka Mohan and Dion Davison were on hand to score the goals to send Carrigaline United through to the quarter-finals.

To their credit, Douglas gave their all on the day but Carrigaline utilised the home advantage to excel as a team in the knockout clash and the youngsters are now looking forward to a tie in the last eight of the prestigious National Cup.