Kilmichael to the core: Conor Cotter is a dual player and club secretary

KILMICHAEL GAA club plays a central role in the local community and this is something which Conor Cotter can very much attest to.

As well as currently playing hurling and football with the adult teams in the club, Cotter also is the current secretary of Kilmichael GAA.

Speaking with The Echo, 31-year-old Cotter, who works as a Clerical Officer for Cork County Council, describes the significance of Kilmichael GAA in his life in simple terms: “The club means everything to me."

"Annahala, our home pitch, was probably a second home to myself growing up. My father was chairman for a long time there and secretary," he explained.

“He’d go down to watch the Junior A training. I looked up to those players and they were my heroes growing up.

“It is busy, you have to keep on top of things being club secretary. But I am enjoying it.

“There is a good team there. Jerry Masters is the Kilmichael GAA chairman and he is a wise head to be leaning on. My father was doing it before as well, so I get plenty of advice from him.

"I have plenty of help and good people around.

“The workload maybe can be a lot at times, but it is enjoyable.

Someone had to do those jobs before for my age group, so I feel I should give something back when I can.”

Cotter featured for Kilmichael on one of the most memorable days in the recent history of the club. That was in 2013 when they won the Mid Cork Junior A Football Championship final.

Scenes of joy greeted the full time whistle, as loyal supporters saluted a proud chapter in Kilmichael’s history, after defeating a hotly fancied Kilmurry side 2-9 to 0-9.

One of the Kilmichael goals on the day came courtesy of James O’Leary, who blasted a penalty kick to the back of the net. The other goal arrived through a flicked effort by Peter Kelleher, who did the same for the Cork footballers for a few seasons.

Overall, it was an occasion all of those associated with Kilmichael will fondly remember for some time to come.

"Growing up watching Junior A games and when I started playing myself, that was always the big goal of everyone in the parish.

"Our previous Mid Cork JAFC win was in 1987. We won the Junior B County Hurling in 2011, it was a good boost to us and got us in the winning habit.

“I will never forget that Sunday evening in Macroom, the crowd and the game, it was unbelievable.

“It meant as much to the supporters and the club people as it did to the players. 26 years is a long time.

“I wasn’t born then and a lot of the players, most of them weren’t born. It was a monkey off the back and a big relief.

“It meant an awful lot to the people of the parish. That Sunday morning at mass, there was even a fierce buzz around the place and people were very excited for the match.

“People coming from all over the country and maybe even abroad to support us. It was a great few days.”

The Kilmichael team after defeating Kilmurry in the 2013 Muskerry JAFC final at Macroom. Picture: David Keane.

The 2022 Muskerry Junior A Football and Hurling championships will have group stage formats this season.

As far as Kilmichael are concerned, they are in a Mid Cork JAFC group which also consists of Kilmurry, Clondrohid and Dripsey.

While in the Mid Cork JAHC, Kilmichael will be in a group which also contains Aghabullogue, Cloughduv and Grenagh.

“The group stages will be interesting to see how we manage with that. You have three games to negotiate your way out of it.

“Winning your first game is important, I think. We are reasonably happy, but we won’t taking any team lightly out of these six games really."

The action will be getting underway for Kilmichael in the Muskerry Junior A Leagues over the coming weeks.

Action for instance is due to get underway in the Junior A Hurling League for Kilmichael against Iveleary on the 26th of March.

The Championships in Muskerry are not due to commence until the summer, running on a similar calendar timeframe to the Cork County Club Championships.

Conor Cotter has a strong love for Kilmichael GAA. Over the next couple of months, he will be putting all his effort into growing and progressing the club both on and off the field of play.