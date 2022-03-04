Midleton CBS hurlers too strong for Rocco in Cork U16 hurling final

Midleton CBS 2-18 St Francis College Rochestown 0-6

MIDLETON CBS justified their favourites tag with an accomplished performance to claim the Cork PPS U16A hurling championship title in Cobh today.

They last won this silverware in 2019, and on this occasion, they had too much firepower for a battling St Francis College. Second-half goals from Colin Murphy and James O’Brien sealed the victory.

The final scoreline, however, does not do justice to the Rochestown effort as both goals were conceded in the closing 10 minutes.

Having said that, Midleton CBS imposed themselves from the off when they raced ahead seven points to nil and they were 0-10 to 0-3 in front at the short whistle. Kane Walsh had a chance of a goal after quarter of an hour but his rasping shot came crashing back off the crossbar and a second effort at the target was wide.

Midleton CBS's Conor Burns is challenged by St Francis College Rochestown players Bill Twohig and Conor Yelland. Picture: Howard Crowdy

Scorer-in-chief and captain Patrick Walsh ended the day with 11 points, while there was no shortage of support from a mobile attacking unit with James O’Brien also proving to be a handful.

Huge credit also to the Midleton CBS backline that conceded just one point from play overall - and that was the opening score for St Francis College in the 13th minute which was scored by their captain Ronan Dooley.

Both goalkeepers played their part, Midleton CBS keeper Fionn Murphy pulled off a series of vital saves in the closing minutes.

At the other end, custodian Sean Daly came to his team’s rescue at various stages too - Daly was a late call-up after Blackrock’s Brian Lynch got injured in the warm-up.

Rochestown keeper Sean Daly clears the ball upfield despite the attention from Midleton CBS's James O'Brien. Picture: Howard Crowdy

St Francis College couldn’t be faulted for effort. Their full-back line was headed up by Brian O’Hehir and at midfield Conor McCarthy worked extremely hard.

Scorers for Midleton CBS: P Walsh 0-11 (0-7 f), C Murphy, J O’Brien 1-1 each, T Condon 0-2, H Mulcahy, K Walsh, J O’Leary 0-1 each.

St Francis College: D O’Riordan 0-3 f, C McCarthy 0-2 f, R Dooley 0-1.

MIDLETON CBS: F Murphy (Killeagh); S O’Callaghan (Aghada), C O’Callaghan (Kiltha Óg), D Nolan (Carrigtwohill); R Harney (Kiltha Óg), C Cronin (Midleton), C Burns (Killeagh); E Fraser (Midleton), J O’Leary (Lisgoold); H Mulcahy (Aghada), J O’Brien (St Colman’s), C Murphy (Kiltha Óg); P Walsh (Carrigtwohill, c), K Walsh (Lisgoold), T Condon (Aghada).

Subs: T O’Donoghue Brosnan (Fr O’Neill’s) for T Condon (40), DJ Garde (Midleton) for C Murphy (52), J McSweeney (Midleton) for H Mulcahy (52), R McSweeney (Lisgoold) for S O’Callaghan (54), D Egan (Midleton) for J O’Leary (56).

ST FRANCIS COLLEGE: S Daly (Douglas); L Kelleher (Douglas), B O’Hehir (Douglas), J Lyons (Nemo Rangers); O Barry (Douglas), R Sisk (Crosshaven), N Lyons (Blackrock); C McCarthy (St Finbarr’s), D Reddington (Douglas); B Twohig (Nemo Rangers), C Yelland (Nemo Rangers), G Feeney (Dripsey); D O’Riordan (Tracton), J Murphy (Blackrock), R Dooley (Douglas, c).

Subs: F Gallagher (Blackrock) for G Feeney (half-time), F O’Keeffe (Blackrock) for B Twohig (50), D McDonnell (Tracton) for D Reddington (52).

Referee: Simon Stokes (Tullylease).