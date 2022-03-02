Saoirse Noonan returns to Shels on loan as she recovers from knee injury

SAOIRSE Noonan has made a swift return to the Women’s National League after Shelbourne confirmed they have reached an agreement with Durham FC that will see the Cork native return to Tolka Park until the summer at least.

The 22-year-old joined the English Championship side at the end of January but she soon sustained a knee injury which kept her out of the Republic of Ireland’s recent friendlies at the Pinatar Cup.

As part of her recovery, the former Cork City forward has returned to Ireland and to Shels where she won the Women’s National League title - she scored 12 times en route to lifting the trophy - and reached the FAI Cup final in 2021.

Noonan was also beginning to earn regular call-ups to the Ireland senior squad, winning two caps while she also scored her first international goal in their emphatic win over Georgia in their most recent World Cup qualifier.

“Durham Women FC can today provide an update on forward Saoirse Noonan,” the club began in their statement released on their official website.

“Shortly after arriving in England in January, the Republic of Ireland international sustained a knee injury during training.

“Durham Women immediately arranged a scan and diagnosis, and no surgery was required.

“Since that point, Noonan has been undergoing rehabilitation in Ireland while also flying to England for further medical support from the club’s multi-disciplinary team.

“As she continues her return from injury, Noonan will register with Shelbourne in Ireland ahead of returning to Durham for the 2022/23 season.”

This setback will come as a huge blow to Noonan, who admitted she couldn’t wait to get going after she officially signed her first professional football contract a little over a month ago Durham and their manager, in particular, were delighted to confirm the signing of the forward after she had impressed on trial in the weeks before she put pen to paper.

“It’s brilliant to be here,” said Noonan at the time.

“This is a really competitive club and they’ve been up there, so I’m buzzing to get going and ready to compete.

“I’d say I’m quite a technical player and dangerous in and around the box - and I’m good in the air. I just can’t wait to get going now.”

First-team manager Lee Sanders added, “Saoirse is another positive signing for the club and is a player who we have been working on for a number of months.

“She’s another forward - which was an area we wanted to add to - and her record in front of goal and in terms of assists stood out.

“She’s had that league-winning success coupled with a break into the national squad and working with our coaching staff - Rich [head coach], Steve and the support staff - we’re excited to see what she can add here at Durham.”