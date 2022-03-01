Ger Fitzgerald delighted with Midleton's appointment of James O'Connor

Midleton selector Ger Fitzgerald feels that the recruitment of James O’Connor as coach for 2020 is a boost for the reigning county hurling champions but he is not taking any future success for granted.

The Magpies have confirmed their management team for the coming season, with Stephen Kane, a selector last year and manager of the side that won the 2019 county minor championsip, swapping places with Fitzgerald, who was boss as they ended an eight-year wait for the Seán Óg Murphy Cup.

Terence McCarthy remains as a selector while Chris Casey comes on board to replace Ian Kennefick, who has stepped down from his selectorial role as he is set to go travelling.

Cork legend Ben O’Connor was coach for the past two seasons but he opted out before Christmas and in his Lismore namesake Midleton have acquired a blue-chip operator. James O’Connor led Carrigtwohill to the 2011 SHC and Fr O’Neills to the 2019 Premier IHC while he spent the last two seasons with Kilkenny’s Ballyhale Shamrocks, winning the county championship on both occasions and only denied an All-Ireland club title by a late Ballygunner goal last month.

“We’re delighted to get him,” Fitzgerald says, “in fairness to him, he has a very successful track record.

“We had a great year last year and we were disappointed that Ben didn’t stay around but we understood his reasons for that. We’re absolutely delighted to get James, he’s a very astute coach and very experienced and we’re looking forward to the year.

“At the same time, he’s only the coach and that’s not under-estimating the job that we have to do.”

Being the champions means that you’re seen as a scalp by the chasing pack and that’s an occupational hazard that Fitzgerald doesn’t mind having as they seek to retain the title for the first time since 1987, when he was a player.

“It’s certainly harder,” he says.

“There hasn’t been a lot of teams that have retained the competition in recent years – Imokilly did it and the Glen did it but it was a long time before them that anyone else did.

“You go from the hunter to the hunted, really – we’re probably not favourites for this year’s competition but we still carry that burden. That’s a great position to be in in lots of ways, you only get that pressure from being champions and you’ll take it.

“No-one ever refuses to win the county championship – we’ve been striving for a long number of years to do it and we’ve only won eight.

“Certainly, it changes the dynamic a little bit but that’s a challenge for us and we’re looking forward to it.

“We certainly feel that, with James on board, we’re in a good position to face it.”