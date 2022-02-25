Fri, 25 Feb, 2022 - 22:09

Cork v Limerick: Team news ahead of Sunday's hurling league clash

Cian Lynch comes in at number 11 as the Treaty make eight changes from the side beaten against Galway.
Cork v Limerick: Team news ahead of Sunday's hurling league clash

NUIG’s Cian Lynch with Billy Power and Killian Sampson of UL. Picture: INPHO/Tommy Grealy

Eamonn Murphy

CIAN Lynch has been named at centre-forward for Limerick ahead of Sunday's Allianz Hurling League clash with Cork at 3.45pm, live on TG4.

The mercurial playmaker, harshly sent off for NUIG in last weekend's Fitzgibbon Cup final defeat, a decision which was overturned on appeal, has caused the Rebels endless problems in recent meetings and is arguably the best hurler in the modern game.

Cork, who have yet to reveal their line-up, could deploy Ger Millerick, who was injured for last year's All-Ireland final hammering, as a man-marker for Lynch at the Gaelic Grounds.

John Kiely has made eight changes to the side beaten by Galway in the last round, which came on the back of a loss to Tipperary, with Gearóid Hegarty suspended. 

There are a host of big names in reserve: Nickey Quaid, Diarmaid Byrnes, Barry Nash, Aaron Gillane, Will O'Donoghue, Richie English (a first cousin of Darragh Fitzgibbon) and Graeme Mulcahy.

Cork won their opening fixtures against Clare and Offaly but face a tougher run from here, including Galway at Páirc Uí Chaoimh and Wexford away, if they are to make the league semi-finals. After defeating Limerick in league and championship in 2019, the Rebels have lost four times in a row to their rivals.

LIMERICK (v Cork): 

Barry Hennessy (Kilmallock); 

Sean Finn (Bruff), Dan Morrissey (Ahane), Aaron Costello (Kilmallock); 

Colin Coughlan (Ballybrown), Declan Hannon (Adare), Kyle Hayes (Kildimo-Pallaskenry); 

Darragh O'Donovan (Doon), Robbie Hanley (Kilmallock); 

Cathal O'Neill (Crecora-Manister), Cian Lynch (Patrickswell), Tom Morrissey (Ahane); 

Darren O'Connell (Kildimo-Pallaskenry), Seamus Flanagan (Feohanagh-Castlemahon), David Reidy (Dromin-Athlacca). 

Subs: Nickie Quaid (Effin), Conor Boylan (Na Piarsaigh), Diarmaid Byrnes (Patrickswell), Ronan Connolly (Adare), Richie English (Doon), Aaron Gillane (Patrickswell), Graeme Mulcahy (Kilmallock), Barry Nash (South Liberties), William O’Donoghue (Na Piarsiagh), Brian O’Grady (Kilteely-Dromkeen), Pat Ryan (Doon)

More in this section

Cork's Jordan Blount hits 19 points but Ireland fall short in Switzerland Cork's Jordan Blount hits 19 points but Ireland fall short in Switzerland
All-Ireland winners Brendan Bugler and Kevin Walsh headline Cork GAA coaching event at Páirc Uí Chaoimh All-Ireland winners Brendan Bugler and Kevin Walsh headline Cork GAA coaching event at Páirc Uí Chaoimh
Cork City WFC strengthen their squad with three new signings ahead of the new season Cork City WFC strengthen their squad with three new signings ahead of the new season
Ireland Rugby Squad Training

Ireland v Italy: Joey Carbery retains his place with Peter O'Mahony as captain

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground
A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy
Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course  Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course 

Latest


Check out the winners of 15th Annual EchoLive Women in Sport Awards 
See the winners here



National Sport

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more