Coachford snatch a competent win over Prospect in the Munster Junior Cup

Coachford 3

Prospect 1

COACHFORD produced a competent team performance to book their place in the fifth round of the Munster Junior Cup following a convincing 3-1 victory over Limerick side Prospect at Ballea Park.

And in the overall scheme of things, Coachford fully deserved their victory as they had the lion’s share of possession as well as control over the 90 minutes.

Coachford had a real spring to their step and with must minutes in, Evan O’Sullivan went for a 50-50 challenge with the Prospect keeper and won a corner as a result from Micky Sullivan’s free kick.

From the resultant set-piece, Evan O’Sullivan just failed to make contact while unattended in the box.

Then, after defending from a corner, Coachford broke with pace as Adam Murphy drilled over from 25 yards.

Prospect’s Wayne Colbert was then relieved to see his skewed clearance from Ian Barry Murphy’s low effort go inches over.

A half chance then fell to Coachford when from Matthew Bradley’s free kick; Evan O’Sullivan’s just failed to get a vital touch near goal.

Coachford were well in command now and when Adam Murphy knocked it back for Matthew Bradley, he failed to keep his effort down from the edge of the box.

What a chance came for Coachford next when Keelan O’Sullivan found Mickey Sullivan on the inside before the striker crossed low – only to see Ian Barry Murphy just failing by centimetres to get a touch as he slid through in the box.

And when Evan O’Sullivan found Ian Barry Murphy in space, control let him down and with it, a half chance.

The Coachford side that had a 3-1 victory over Prospect FC in their fourth round tie of the Munster Junior Cup at Ballea Park.

But, Coachford were rocked back in their heels as Prospect took the lead – completely against the run of play when Adrian Healy fired a dipping effort beyond Stephen Murphy to hand the visitors the lead on 24 minutes.

But, Prospect’s celebrations were short lived as two minutes later, it was all square again when Keith Linzell knocked it on for Evan O’Sullivan who produced a calm finish to the far corner and restore parity once again on 26 minutes.

Coachford were back in the driving seat now and when their approach play took them into the final third, Evan O’Sullivan saw his header touched out for a corner from Billy Casey’s cross.

And after Ian Barry Murphy collected from Keelan O’Sullivan’s pass, he drove narrowly past the upright.

Then, just before the break a rifling effort from distance by Dylan Kelly sailed narrowly over.

With just minutes into the second period, Aidan Buckley was called upon to produce a top-drawer block from Pat Whelan’s effort in front of goal to keep the scoreline neutral.

But, on the hour, the inevitable happened when Ian Barry Murphy dipped an excellent effort over a helpless Prospect keeper to hand Coachford a deserved 2-1 advantage.

Coachford continued on the front-foot and it took a wonderful save by Wayne Mullaney to keep out a fizzing effort by Evan O’Sullivan who was having a terrific game for the AUL side.

An industrious run followed from Ian Barry Murphy which took him past Colbert, but not Glen Kelly who produced an excellent block to deny the Coachford winger.

Coachford’s third arrived next and it came about when after Prospect had difficulties defending from a corner, Mark Murphy was on hand to slam home with aplomb to make it 3-1 on 78 minutes.

Prospect tried hard to press Coachford for the last remaining minutes, but it was Evan O’Sullivan who came close when his effort to hit the top corner was grabbed to safety by Wayne Mulbaney between the posts for Prospect.

After that, the game petered out with Coachford running out comfortable winners in the end.

Coachford's Aidan Buckley (left) with Prospect FC's Adrian Healy, accompanied by referee Tom McCarthy.

Coachford: Stephen Murray, Billy Casey, Matthew Bradley, Aidan Buckley, Keith Linzell, Adam Murphy, Evan O’Sullivan, Michael O’Regan, Micky Sullivan, Keelan O’Sullivan and Ian Barry Murphy.

Subs: Mark Murphy for Micky Sullivan (62), Jack Murphy for Keelan O’Sullivan (80).

Prospect: Wayne Mulbaney, Ian Maher, Josh O’Reilly, Glen Kelly, Wayne Colbert, Adrian Healy, Ian Clancy, Phillip Noonan, Pat Whelan, Dylan Kelly and Eric Carr.

Subs: Tyrique Leamy for Pat Whelan (53), Daniel Colbert for Josh O’Rahilly (65).

Referee: Tom McCarthy.

Assistants: Brendan O’Regan and Mick O’Flaherty.