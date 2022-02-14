Shane O'Regan request for transfer to Sarsfields is turned down

All-Ireland U20 hurling medallist Shane O’Regan has had his request for a transfer from Watergrasshill to Sarsfields turned down by Cork County Board.

The attacker’s name was on the list of proposed transfers discussed at the county board meeting held a fortnight ago but, after a plea from Watergrasshill “to give great consideration to not granting the transfer”, county chairperson Marc Sheehan noted that correspondence had been received and the issue would be looked at further.

The list of decisions on transfers was circulated to clubs on Monday and O’Regan, whose address was listed as Hazelwood, Glanmire, was among those to have their requests declined. He now has the option to seek a personal hearing in the hope of having the decision reversed or else he can opt to sit out a 96-week period from the time of his last game for his club – the 2-15 to 0-11 win over Aghada in the Co-op SuperStores Cork Premier IHC relegation play-off on November 6 – and then make the move.

O’Regan scored 1-11 in that victory over Aghada, having notched 3-30 in the club’s three group games, including their entire output of 1-11 in the defeat to Castlelyons in their opening match. A member of the Imokilly panel which won the county SHC in 2019 – he scored a point in the final win over Glen Rovers – O’Regan won an All-Ireland medal with Cork in the one-off U17 competition in 2017 and was part of the squad that claimed the U20 title in July of last year with victory over Dublin in Nowlan Park. He also featured with the senior panel for the 2020 Munster Hurling League.

In 2011, O’Regan’s fellow East Cork man, former Cork minor and U21 hurler Brian Hartnett, sought a transfer from Russell Rovers to Midleton and ended up having to endure the waiting period before moving. Having helped the Magpies to the 2013 county SHC, he returned to Rovers in 2017. Similarly, Cork footballer Denis O’Sullivan, who lined out for Conor Counihan’s side in 2011 and 2012, was forced into a period of inaction before being able to play for Clonakilty after seeking to move from neighbouring side Ballinascarthy.