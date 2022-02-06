Twohig points the way for the Cork minor camogie team with a two point win over Galway in All-Ireland series

Galway 0-6

Cork 0-8

CORK got their All-Ireland minor championship campaign off to a winning start on Sunday afternoon with a hard-earned two point victory over a strong Galway side in a low scoring contest in tough conditions in Galway.

Weather conditions forced the switch of this All-Ireland minor champions opening round game between to Kilbeacanty GAA ground in Gort as the pitch in Tynagh was unplayable due to continuous overnight rain.

In a close opening half both sides played with huge intensity and they were evenly matched with a lot of rucks and tight play on a pitch that cut up quickly and was heavy under foot.

It was Cork who turned around in the lead with a two point advantage after playing with the aid of the wind in the opening thirty minutes but they had to give it everything they had to carve out a superb victory.

Cork got off the mark and settled with a Fiona Twohig pointed free four minutes into the game.

Catherine Hanley replied pointing Galway forty five before Orlaith Cahalane edged Cork back into the lead with a point.

It was thirteen minutes before we had the next score as both defences held the upper hand.

Corcoran had Galway on level on twenty three minutes but cork closes the half out strong with two point without reply form Orlaith Mullins and a pointed Fiona Twohig free to lead 0-4 to 0-2 at the interval.

Galway started the second half in determined fashion and they were back on level insides four minutes of the restart with Orla Mullins and Hanley finding the range to tie the sides up.

It took Cork a while to find a response and on forty three minutes captain Orlaith Mullins led their response with a point followed by one from Fiona Twomey on the three quarter stage as she again showed her accuracy form placed balls to edge Cork ahead once again as two evenly matched sides battled hard to gain control.

Galway dug deep and again took the game to Cork and two points without reply from Olwen Rabbitte and Catherine Hanley had the side’s level again with nine minutes remaining.

Battling furiously to find a winner Cork’s Fiona Twohig edged her side back into a one point lead with a pointed free with three minutes on the stop watch.

Leah Hallihan then added to the tally to put Cork two clear as the clock ticked into added time and it was enough to see cork close out the game and take two valuable points as they take on Dublin next weekend in Cork.

Scorers for Cork: F Twohig 0-4 (f’s), O Mullins 0-2, O Cahalane, L Hallihan 0-1 each.

Galway: C Hanley 0-3 (0-2 45’s 0-1f), O Rabbitte, S Corcoran O Mullins 0-1 each.

Cork: J Connaughton; M De Burca, A Barrett, T Elliott; C Walsh, A Healy, E Duignan, E Sheehan M Condon; F Twohig, O Mullins (c), O Cahalane; G O’ Mahony, C Murphy, C Morrison.

Subs: L Hallihan for C Murphy (39), T Crowley for C Morrison (58), M Martin for G O’ Mahony(58).

Galway: L Freeney; H Kenny, J Glynn, R Kelly; G Leen, C Hickey (c), A Hesnan; K Coleman, M Gannon N Mc Inerney, O Rabbitte, T Maher; C Hanley, O Mullins, S Corcoran.

Subs: M Mulryan for T Maher (h/t), A Crowe for H Kenny (h/t), K Madden for K Coleman (45), A Barry for C Hanley (55).

Referee: John Dermody (Westmeath).