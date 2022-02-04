Ireland U20s blitz Wales as Tom Kiernan is honoured at Musgrave Park

Ireland 53 Wales 5

IRELAND made a perfect start to the under 20 Six Nations as they comprehensively defeated Wales 53-5 at Musgrave Park on Friday night to secure a bonus point in the process.

An impressive display from winger Chay Mullins, who claimed two of his country’s eight tries, ensured the huge local crowd in attendance went home happy and impressed with the next generation of Irish rugby stars.

There were two Cork men named in the Irish squad by Head Coach Richie Murphy with Patrick Campbell selected from the start at full-back while Ronan O’Sullivan had to settle for a place on the substitute’s bench initially.

Ireland's Patrick Campbell and Cameron Winnett of Wales. Picture: INPHO/Laszlo Geczo

Campbell, who was previously a member of the Cork minor team that won an All-Ireland Championship in 2019, capped a memorable debut for Munster by claiming a try in their 32-14 victory against Wasps in the opening game of the Heineken Cup recently.

And he played his part in Ireland’s bright start here as his clever handoff sent Chay Mullins through for a try although Charlie Tector failed to add the conversion moments after he had opened the scoring with a penalty.

Ireland were handed another boost just past the midway point in the first half when Oli Andrews was sent to the sin-bin.

And the home side took full advantage of the extra man as they added two further tries - they also saw a Mullins try disallowed for an obstruction in the build-up - thanks to Matthew Devine and Mark Morrissey. Tector twice adding the extras to make it 22-0 at half-time.

Campbell was forced to withdraw through injury before the interval but it didn’t disrupt the Irish momentum as they secured the bonus point when captain Rueben Crothers went down behind the line shortly after the restart.

It was now just a case of how many points the boys in green would win by and further tries from James McNabney, Mullins again - Tector converting two of those three, James McCormick and Ben Brownlee - converted by substitute Tony Butler - sealed a sensational victory on the opening night of the championship despite Oli Andrew’s late consolation.

Picture: INPHO/Ben Brady

Scorers for Ireland: Tries: C Mullins (2), M Devine, M Morrissey, R Crothers, J McNabney, J McCormick, B Brownlee. Cons: C Tector (4), T Butler. Pens: C Tector.

Wales: Try: O Andrew.

IRELAND: J Boyle, J McCormack, S Wilson, C O’Tighearnaigh, M Morrissey, J McNabney, R Crothers, J Culhane, M Devine, C Tector, S Mallon, B Brownlee, F Gibbons, C Mullins, P Campbell.

Replacements: J Hanlon, O Michel, R McGuire, A McNamee, R O’Sullivan, E Coughlan, T Butler, A King.

WALES: J Cowell, E Daniel, N Evans, J Peard, L Jones, A Mann, E Fackrell, B Moa, H Williams, D Edwards, O Andrews, E James, B Bradley, H Houston, C Winett.

Replacements: M Veness, R Barett, E Fackrell, B Williams, T Cowan, M Lloyd, J Lloyd, J Hawkins.

Referee: Julianne Zussman.