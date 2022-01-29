Heroic Hamilton High School denied after extra time in Corn Uí Mhuirí semi-final

St Brendan’s College, Killarney (Kerry) 1-20 Hamilton High School, Bandon 3-12 (aet)

The TUS Corn Uí Mhuirí final will once again be an all-Kerry affair, but Hamilton High School put in a heroic effort that almost yielded a first appearance in the Munster PPS U19AFC showpiece.

Trailing by 1-9 to 0-3 to St Brendan’s at half-time in Mallow on Saturday evening, the Bandon school had the tonic of a Niall Kelly goal early in the second half but five consecutive points by the Killarney school suggested that they had weathered any storm.

It was 1-14 to 0-4 for them after 44 minutes, but the remainder of normal time was testament to the character, heart and guile of the Hammies players. After a point from sub Jack Calnan, Ciarán McCarthy’s delivery was broken inside by Jacob O’Driscoll and Adam Casey netted from close range. When captain Richard O’Sullivan added a free, it was 1-14 to 2-6 and if nothing else they were dying with their boots on.

Four minutes from time, the comeback looked real as Olan Corcoran’s goalward ball wasn’t dealt with and McCarthy gathered possession and displayed a wealth of coolness to dink a shot over Aaron O’Sullivan’s five.

He landed a point on 59 to cut the deficit to the minimum and two minutes into injury time, the outstanding defender Conor O’Sullivan ended a period of prolonged possession with a great point.

Held scoreless for so long, Brendan’s replied as John Kelleher put them in front again but, when the Hammies won a free on 64, Richard O’Sullivan showed no signs of pressure as he levelled again.

With Brendan’s having had a black card just before the end, the Hammies had a manpower advantage for most of the first period of extra time, but points from Alex Hennigan and William Shine sandwiched an O’Sullivan free and it was 1-17 to 3-10 at the interval.

Sub Aodhán O’Neill and Shine – scorer of nine points in total – pushed Brendan’s four ahead by the 74th minute and they weren’t going to let it go again. They will face Tralee CBS in a fortnight, but Hamilton can be immensely proud.

While they didn’t lack for endeavour in the first half of normal time, Brendan’s had a greater execution and efficiency in attack, with Shine and Cian McMahon excellent. McMahon’s 11th-minute goal put the 1-3 to 0-1 in front and a lead of 1-9 to 0-3 at half-time looked a fair reflection.

Then, while Richard O’Sullivan pointed a free on the restart for Hammies and Conor O’Sullivan set up Kelly for a well-taken goal, the Brendan’s response was strong as they moved ten points ahead. Nobody could have foreseen what was to come and the Hamilton players deserve immense credit for their refusal to buckle.

The key for them is to channel this disappointment and learn from it ahead of their upcoming Simcox Cup semi-final against Clonakilty CC or Mallow’s Patrician Academy.

Scorers for St Brendan’s College: W Shine 0-9 (0-5 f, 0-1 mark), C McMahon 1-5 (0-2 f), A Hennigan 0-2, M Moriarty, J Kelleher, K O’Sullivan, A O’Neill 0-1 each.

Hamilton High School: N Kelly 1-2 (0-1 f), R O’Sullivan 0-4 f, C McCarthy 1-1, A Casey 1-0, R O’Sullivan 0-2 f, E Guinane, C Ustianowski, O Corcoran 0-1 each.

ST BRENDAN’S COLLEGE: A O’Sullivan; H Byrne, C Lynch, D O’Callaghan; J Kelleher, R Colleran, D Fleming; L Randles, K O’Sullivan; L Crowley, C Foley, M Moriarty; W Shine, A Hennigan, C McMahon.

Subs: C Keating for Randles (36), M O’Shea for Moriarty (53), M Mullane for Kelleher (67), A O’Sullivan for Crowley (57).

HAMILTON HIGH SCHOOL: E McSweeney (Newcestown); M Woods (Valley Rovers), R McCarthy (Bandon), Conor O’Sullivan (Ahán Gaels); C Johnson (Valley Rovers), J Kenneally (Valley Rovers), G Kelleher (Newcestown); J O’Driscoll (Valley Rovers), C Ustianowski (Kilbrittain); A Casey (Valley Rovers), C McCarthy (Valley Rovers), O Corcoran (Ahán Gaels); E Guinane (Valley Rovers), R O’Sullivan (Newcestown), N Kelly (Newcestown).

Subs: T Desmond (Bandon) for McCarthy, J Calnan (Bandon) for Guinane (both half-time), H O’Mahony for Casey (48), J Murphy (Valley Rovers) for Kelleher (58), Cormac O’Sullivan (Newcestown) for Conor O’Sullivan (72, injured).

Referee: J Hayes (Limerick).