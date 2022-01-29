Tralee too strong for Skibb in Corn Uí Mhuirí semi-final

Tralee CBS 4-18 Skibbereen Community School 2-8

SKIBBEREEN Community School bowed out of the TUS Corn Uí Mhuirí at Mallow.

They were competitive in the first half, trailing by three points at the interval, but there was no stopping the defending champions thereafter who outscored the west Cork side 3-10 to 1-3.

Their massively impressive second-half showing eventually yielded a 16-point win. It follows their 14-point victory over Clonakilty CC in the quarter-final.

Skibbereen led briefly midway through the opening period through a brilliant Jack O’Neill goal but in the end they had to give way to the overall power of Tralee CBS who had so many eye-catching displays throughout the field, amongst them their top-scorer Thomas O’Donnell who amassed 2-3.

In an action-packed first-half, Tralee CBS had the better of the opening exchanges, they moved into a three points to one lead on 10 minutes with points from play through Jordan Kissane (after 20 seconds) and Jerh Brosnan, and there was one from a placed ball from Conor Horan.

It wasn’t long before Skibbereen CS were on level terms, a Niall Daly free was followed by a huge point from Jamie O’Driscoll - Tomás O’Mahony the provider.

Moments later, centre-back O’Mahony was back on his own goal-line providing a vital interception. However, it didn’t upset the Kerry school’s momentum, who added a Kissane brace, 0-5 to 0-3.

Jordan Kissane, Tralee CBS is first to react to this breaking ball ahead of Shane Carey and Fiachra Collins, Skibbereen Community School. Picture: Dan Linehan

When Jason O’Neill found the back of the net following a marvellous one-two with Tomás Ó Donnabháin, Skibbereen CS led for the first time.

Their joy didn’t last too long as Thomas O’Donnell scored a goal at the other end when he got a touch to Brosnan’s cross.

Niall Daly then brought his side within one with six minutes remaining.

But the pendulum swung in Tralee’s favour once again, a trio of unanswered points - Kissane, Horan and their captain Armin Heinrich - stretched their advantage to four points.

And their goalkeeper Ben Quilter came to their rescue denying Skibbereen’s Jamie O’Driscoll a goal in the first minute of stoppage.

There was time for Ó Donnabháin to bag a great score from play, to leave the half-time score, 1-8 to 1-5 in favour of Tralee CBS.

Tralee CBS resumed with purpose. They kicked four points on the trot from Kissane (2), O’Donnell and Brosnan.

Skibbereen rallied, O’Driscoll was called for over-carrying when bearing down on goal. However, there was no mistake by skipper Robbie Minihane - selected at midfield - billowed the net, 1-12 to 2-5.

Their defence was soaking a lot of pressure though, and they eventually had to give way when substitute Maurice O’Connell and Heinrich slotted home goals in the 53rd and 54th minute.

Tralee CBS will take on Hamilton HS Bandon or St Brendan’s College in the final - the winners of the second semi-final in Mallow this evening.

Scorers for Tralee CBS: T O’Donnell 2-3, J Kissane 0-8 (0-6 f), A Heinrich 1-1, M O’Connell 1-0, J Brosnan, C Horan (0-2 f) 0-3 each.

Skibbereen CS: J O’Neill and R Minihane 1-0 each, N Daly 0-3 (0-2 f), T Ó Donnabháin, I Harte 0-2 each, J O’Driscoll 0-1.

TRALEE CBS: B Quilter (Austin Stacks); B Donnellan (Churchill), J Foley (Kerins O’Rahilly’s), C White (John Mitchels); C Browne (Austin Stacks), S McGrath (St Senan’s), B Hanafin (Kerins O’Rahilly’s); A Heinrich (Austin Stacks, c), C Horan (Austin Stacks); D Daly (Ballymacelligott), T O’Donnell (Castlegregory), A Sheehy (Ballymacelligott); J Kissane (Austin Stacks), D Sayers (Austin Stacks), J Brosnan (Moyvane).

Subs: D Sweeney (Ballymacelligott) for D Daly (half-time), D Moriarty (Currow) for A Sheehy (38), M O’Connell (Castlegregory) for D Sayers (38), R O’Connell (Austin Stacks) for B Hanafin (49), TJ Heaphy (Kerins O’Rahilly’s) for C White (55).

SKIBBEREEN CS: S Kingston (Tadhg MacCarthaigh); S Carey (Ilen Rovers), J Bohane (Castlehaven), H O’Donovan (Clann na nGael); S O’Connell (Castlehaven), T O’Mahony (Castlehaven), C Hegarty (Tadhg MacCarthaigh); T Ó Donnabháin (Clonakilty), J O’Neill (Cstlehaven); S Brown (Castlehaven), N Daly (Ilen Rovers), F Collins (Castlehaven); R Minihane (Castlehaven, c), J O’Driscoll (Castlehaven), L Shorten (Tadhg MacCarthaigh).

Subs: I Harte (O’Donovan Rossa) for F Collins (38), J O’Brien (O’Donovan Rossa) for T Ó Donnabháin (47), O Daly (Tadhg MacCarthaigh) for L Shorten (55).

Referee: Niall Quinn (Clare).