Corn Uí Mhuirí preview: Tough task for two west Cork schools

Skibbereen and Hamilton High School are both underdogs in Saturday's Corn Uí Mhuirí semi-finals explains Mark Woods
Mercy Mounthawk's Paddy Lane scores a goal against Hamilton High School despite the great efforts of goalkeeper Eoin McSweeney in the Corn Uí Mhuirí at Bishopstown. Picture: Denis Minihane.

Mark Woods

IT’S David and Goliath as Kerry’s might take on west Cork’s best in the semi-finals of the TUS sponsored Corn Uí Mhuirí (Munster Post-Primary Schools SFC) in Mallow tomorrow.

The keenly anticipated double-header kicks-off with the Skibbereen CS-Tralee CBS tie at 3.30pm followed by Hamilton High School, Bandon-St Brendan’s, Killarney, at 5.30pm.

Tradition, history and form all point to another Kingdom final, which would be a repeat of last year, when Tralee had three goals to spare over their great rivals.

It was the ninth successive victory by a Kerry school in the final, adding to six captured by Pobalscoil Chorcha Dhuibhne and two by St Brendan’s.

The Killarney school tops the roll-of-honour with 22, followed by Tralee on 16 with Coláiste Chríost Rí on 15.

Turners were the last Cork school to bring the famous trophy over the county bounds back in 2011 though De La Salle Macroom, twice, and St Francis College, Rochestown, reached the finals, the latter losing in a replay to Dingle in 2015.

Still, Skibbereen and the Hammies qualified on merit and while the tasks at hand are formidable they’ll bring the usual west Cork pride and passion to the occasion.

Skib overcame Coláiste na Sceilge by 1-19 to 1-7 in their opening game, but had it much tougher against Colaiste Choilm before running out 2-10 to 0-12 winners.

Skibbereen came of age, though, with a courageous 1-14 to 0-14 quarter-final victory over Pobal Scoil Rathmore on the 4G pitch at Pairc Ui Chaoimh, where substitute Jack O’Brien’s equalising goal proved the catalyst for a rousing finish.

They rocked the Kerry side by adding three points from Isaac Harte, Oisin Daly and Jack O’Neill to complete a famous win.

The Skibbereen side is framed around players from Castlehaven in the main with Tadhg MacCarthaighs, Ilen Rovers and Clann na nGael also represented.

They’ve three Cork minors in their ranks, all in attack, Niall Daly (Ilen Rovers) at centre-forward and the Haven pair of O’Neill in the half-forward line and Jamie O’Driscoll at full-forward.

Skibbereen CS's Jamie O'Driscoll. Picture: Eddie O'Hare
Midfielder Robbie Minihane was part of the Haven senior panel which reached the county semi-final while club colleagues Joseph Bohane and Tomas O’Mahony occupy full-back and centre-back respectively.

The defending champions showed their potential in defeating Clonakilty Community College 4-13 to 1-8 in the quarter-finals.

It’s a side backboned by a couple of 2020 Kerry minors in captain Adam Heinrich, a powerful midfielder, who was part of the Austin Stacks county final winning panel, and the speedy Jordan Kissane up front.

His speed and strength on the ball caused Clon all sorts of problems as Kissane registered 1-7 with Donnacha Sayers, Thomas O’Donnell and Colm Browne also among the goals.

It reflects the quality of opponent facing Skibbereen, who will have to batten down the hatches to restrict Tralee’s scoring prowess.

The Hammies impressed in reaching the last four for the first time, restricting Colaiste Choilm, Ballincollig, and St Flannan’s, Ennis, to just 0-2 and 0-5 respectively en route to emphatic victories before showing true grit in overcoming Mercy Mounthawk from Tralee in the quarter-final.

The Hammies conceded their first goal in the competition, but more importantly chalked up three themselves from Conor Ustianowski, Jacob O’Driscoll and Conor McCarthy en route to a 3-5 to 1-10 triumph.

Their team comprises six players from Valley Rovers, five from Newcestown, including Cork minor Niall Kelly (Newcestown), who won a Munster championship medal last season, two from Ahan Gaels and one each from Bandon and Kilbrittain. The team is captained by Richard O’Sullivan (Valley Rovers).

However, the Hammies face a school rich in tradition and history and while St Brendan’s struggled in their 2-8 to 2-7 quarter-final win over defence-minded Colaiste na Sceilge, the Killarney side remain formidable.

They’ve capable finishers in William Shine and Cian McMahon, who were on the 2020 Kerry minor team which won Munster and reached the All-Ireland final, where they lost to Derry.

First-half goals from Liam Randles and substitute Charlie Keating helped them to a 2-4 to 0-4 interval lead before their opponents mounted a second-half revival.

It’s sure to be a memorable occasion for the Hammies, who must not allow themselves be overawed by the Sem.

