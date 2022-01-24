CSL: Leeds U15s move up the table after cracker with Passage

Leeds 3 Passage 2

LEEDS climbed up the Dennehy’s Health and Fitness U15 Division 1 table and maintained their excellent unbeaten form with an impressive 3-2 win over second-placed Passage at Leeds Park with four of the goals coming in the second half, including two penalties.

The win means that Leeds have 11 points from five games and have yet to lose a match this season. They are two points behind Passage, but they have two games in hand which could prove decisive in the coming weeks.

The home side had the ideal start when Scott Moore’s free-kick from on the edge of the penalty area found the net with the help of the post

Passage pressed for the equaliser, Rhema Mbakwe raced through the Leeds defence only to see his effort go wide, while chances also fell to Golding Nduwuba and Diego Martinez Mata which also went wide.

The home side had a chance in the 22nd minute, but Jamie O’Driscoll’s 30-yard effort was well held by Passage keeper Mikey Malisa.

The remainder of the half belonged to Passage; they kept Leeds in their own half in an effort to get back into the game. Mbakwe had an attempt blocked by keeper Stephen Daly while Jack Barry’s and Martinez Mata’s efforts went wide of the mark.

Passage continued to press forward following the resumption but could not break through a solid Leeds defence who were hanging on to their slender lead.

Leeds' Jamie O'Driscoll heads clear from Passage's Cathal Lee during the CSL U15 division 1 game at Leeds Park. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

Passage drew level in the 51st minute when Mbakwe ran through the Leeds defence, and although his initial effort was blocked by Daly, he poked the ball into the net from eight yards.

Five minutes later Leeds regained the lead when the ball fell neatly to Jamie Garlett just inside the area and he made no mistake.

Play was now going from end to end; Leeds’ Katsmaya Matumon had an effort blocked by Malisa while at the other end chances fell to Carlos O’Callaghan and Cathal Lee without success.

Passage were dealt a double blow in the 65th minute when they had a man sent off and they fell 3-1 down when the resulting penalty kick was converted by Ryan Hackett and it appeared that the home side were well in control.

Passage had other ideas though, and within two minutes they pulled a goal back through a Callum Griffin penalty which prompted a frantic final few minutes, and although the visitors had two good chances to draw level, Leeds hung on to claim three valuable points.

Passage's Rhema Mbakwe breaks from Leeds' Evan Coughlan during the CSL U15 Division 1 tie. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

LEEDS: Stephen Daly, Mark O’Connor, Evan Coughlan, Conor Gardiner, Zach Forde, Jamie O’Driscoll, Alan Falat, Scott Moore, Katsmaya Matumon, Jamie Garlett, Ryan Hackett, Justin Raheem, Robbie McNicholas, Adam Mannix, Andrew Dumitrache.

PASSAGE: Mikey Malisa, Rhema Mbakwe, Golding Nduwuba, Callum Griffin, Carlos O’Callaghan, Calum O’Leary, Steve Lyons, Diego Martinez Mata, Josh Walton, Jack Barry, Omer Turan, Michael Kula, Cathal Lee, Conor Kennedy, Ben Walton, Blake Fitzgerald.

Referee: Fionn McCarthy