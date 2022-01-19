Dave Bell looks forward to the next chapter in his coaching career as he departs Ireland

SOMETIMES people come into your life for a moment, a day, or a lifetime.

It matters not the time they spent with you but how they impacted your life in that time.

Sometimes the above phrase can be used a lot when speaking about a coach who had a huge impact on a player's career.

Having spoken to many people over the years, one particular coach where nothing but good words were spoken about was Dave Bell.

Bell is an experienced coach who has spent over 30 years in professional, International football in elite coaching and Football Development roles in the English Premier league, The Football league, Football Conference, The Football Association of Wales and most recently for the Football Association of Ireland gaining valuable experience coaching at International and National league level in the Men’s and Women’s game.

Bell is known mainly in Ireland for his involvement and success in the women’s game.

A former Shelbourne Ladies Manager, most recent UCC ladies manager but mainly known for his Managerial and coaching roles with the International teams, Bell always had a great bond with his players both on and off the pitch, which made him a favourite for many.

The news of him leaving Ireland last week to start a new life in Iceland was sad for many of us but I believe people were also happy to see Dave continue to coach at a high level doing what he does best.

Bell has built up an incredible coaching CV which saw him start out with Bury in 1984.

Victor Yelverton, Dave Bell, FAI Cork developement officer and James Fogarty, academy director at the FAI festival of football at Leeds AFC in Cork. Picture Dan LInehan

From there he coached and held various positions in clubs such as Bristol and Cardiff before joining the PFA as Football Development Area Manager. He became Area Manager for Football Development for all the Professional Clubs of the South West Of England and Wales. Reading, Oxford Utd, Swindon Town, Bristol City, Bristol Rovers Cheltenham Town, Hereford Utd, Newport County Cardiff City, Swansea City, Yeovil Town, Exter City Plymouth Argyle, Portsmouth, Bournemouth and Southampton.

While he enjoyed a massive career in the UK, Bell has spent a huge chunk of his life in Ireland, a period in which he has fond memories and made friends for life and here he tells us about his career to date and his excitement of starting his new role.

“Working in football I met so many people and had some great times on and off the pitch,” said Bell.

"Of course I have had the difficult times like most people who have spent a long time in the game when not everything works out how you want it but thankfully the good memories are far greater and I don t think I ever want those memories to end.

"The game changes all the time so no matter what age you are, you need to adapt and always want to learn to become a better coach but more importantly a better person and I am delighted to be given this new opportunity.

“I am grateful to FAI Head of Coach Education Niall O’ Regan who recommended me to IBV and manager Hermann Hreidasson and delighted to have been given this opportunity to join IBV as first team coach and excited to be able to assist Hermann who has so much experience in professional and International football I am sure I will gain so much knowledge from him.

"Because of all my former experiences, I am confident that I can help Hermann guide our Players and Staff and that they will have a clear understanding of what Hermann and the club feel we are capable of achieving this coming season.

"For many years in the role as a UEFA Coach Educator especially here in Ireland, I have helped guide and develop many coaches to attain UEFA Coaching awards in order to work at an elite level and this is very important to me as I leave Ireland and start on my new chapter.”

Republic of Ireland manager Dave Bell before the UEFA European Women's U17 Championship Qualifier match between Republic of Ireland and Faroe Islands at Turners Cross in Cork. Photo by Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

While some may have thought that Bell May have considered to slow down in life, that certainly hasn’t been the case, and eager than ever, his passion for the game is still so evident.

“I've been asked many times how do I keep my enthusiasm for the game and many times I've given the answer which I got from a well known Coach in Cork Mick Conroy. “You have to have a purpose to your day.”

"There is not a truer word said. Football has been my life and I love everyday I can be involved in it especially given the chance to work at the elite professional and International levels.

"Football has given me the skillsets I feel will be valuable to IBV in helping Hermann continue building on the winning culture already at the club.

“The first experience I do have to get over quickly is that in the winter months in Iceland it's dark when you get up and the light only starts to come around 10.30am and dark again by 4pm so it's something I’m going to have to get used to as it changes completely in the summer time when it hardly goes dark and stays completely light for most of the day so that will take a bit of getting used too but I can’t wait.”

A Natural and charismatic person with a passion in developing players to play first team and International football, Bell is destined to once again, make a massive impact in Iceland and while we will all miss him here in Cork, we wish him the best of luck and thank him for all the great memories.”