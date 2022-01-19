Patrick Mulcahy’s love of the game pays off in his role as a commentator

PATRICK Mulcahy has established himself as one of the best GAA commentators in Cork in recent years.

His distinctive tones and smooth delivery have helped ensure his commentating skills are eagerly sought after as his media career continues to progress. His journey has been spectacular as he only started out on his media career back in 2017 when he joined his local radio station Community Radio Youghal.

“I am a sports fanatic. I love all sports. I would sit down and watch sport all day and all night. I was asked to go into Community Radio Youghal in 2017. I was doing analysis and giving my expertise on different sports. It was very enjoyable,” he said.

The 28-year-old sufficiently impressed during his initial media appearances to be asked to commentate on a senior hurling game featuring Youghal and Carrigtwohill. Patrick said this is how it ‘all began’.

“Towards the end of the year, Michael O’Brien who is the former secretary of Imokilly GAA asked me If I was interested in commentating on a senior hurling relegation play-off game between Youghal and Carrigtwohill. All we had was a mobile phone because we couldn’t bring any equipment with us. It was an extraordinary game.

"Youghal were well on top, but on came Niall McCarthy who scored two points in the last five minutes to save Carrigtwohill from relegation.

“There were three of us there, Michael O’Brien, the great Mickey Walsh who was a Cork footballer back in the '80s, and I. That is how it all began,” he added.

Patrick continued to make progress and the following year he was commentating with his local radio station with more frequency. His trajectory coincided with the exploits of Midleton CBS in the Dr Harty Cup.

“We followed Midleton CBS in 2018 and in 2019 the year they won the Dr Harty Cup. We followed them all the way from the knockout stages.

"That was a great time because it gave the station a big lift as locals who couldn’t make the games were tuning in. It was also a great opportunity for me to get more experience.”

The commentator said there are always nerves prior to the start of a game, but the butterflies soon go as the action unfolds.

St Finbarr's Steven Sherlock celebrates his goal against Castlehaven in 2020, one of Patrick Mulcahy's favourite games he commentated on. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

“Every day you go out you are conscious and nervous that you don’t make a mistake. I was very nervous before the Dr Harty Cup final as I knew there were going to be a lot of people tuned in to the game. After two or three minutes the butterflies are gone and you just drive on.”

His media career continued to thrive as he covered a number of club teams such as Killeagh, Youghal, and Fr O’Neill’s in their catchment area, while he also covered Imokilly’s success in the senior hurling championship. The ‘big break’ came when he started working for C103FM in 2019.

“I got a call asking if I was interested in doing a game or two for them? That was a big break.

"I was never going to turn down an opportunity like that. I was thrown in at the deep end for my first game when I commentated on the Cork versus Limerick game in the Munster football championship.

"We did a couple of great games that season as the Cork footballers qualified for the Super 8s and they played Dublin and Tyrone in Croke Park. I also followed the Cork U20 footballers that year. We had a couple of great days.”

He is very grateful to all the team in C103FM for giving him the opportunity to showcase his commentary skills on air.

“Things started to roll from there. I appreciate both John Cashman and Michael Scanlon for giving me the opportunity. Rory and all the team have been a huge help. Without them giving me the opportunity I wouldn’t be where I am today.”

Patrick has also worked as a commentator with Examiner Sport in their live-streaming of local GAA club games over the last two years. He said there is a huge appetite for this broadcasting concept.

“My first live game was Bandon versus Mallow in the Senior A Football Championship. I was nervous about starting a new gig as I didn’t want to make a disaster of it.

"It went well and fortunately, they asked me to do another game again the following weekend. There is a huge appetite for live streaming of GAA.

"It was so convenient particularly when the crowds were not allowed to attend games. There were great viewing figures last season. There is definitely a gap in the market for it.”

The Killeagh man has commentated on numerous great games, but two, in particular, are etched in his memory.

“The most famous day was the Munster football semi-final game between Cork and Kerry. The way it happened was extraordinary. For a guy to come back from Australia to score the winning goal with the last kick of the game was unreal.

“The game I got really lucky with was the Haven against the Barrs part 1. It was a famous night as the Haven beat the Barrs on penalties after an extraordinary game.

"We were just about to enter our second lockdown and Liverpool conceded seven goals in a Premier League game the same day. We started on air that night at 6.40pm and we were broadcasting until 9.15pm."