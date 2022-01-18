Riverstown prove two good for Macroom in the U12 National Cup

Riverstown 2

Macroom 0

RIVERSTOWN are through to the next round of the under 12 National Cup as they defeated a spirited Macroom side 2-0 at the GACA on Sunday morning.

Goals in each half from their captain Matthew Madden and their talented midfielder Alex Chambers was enough to seal Riverstown’s place in the draw for the latter stages of the All Ireland competition.

The home side came into this game as heavy favourites given they currently reside in the Cork schoolboys league under 12 premier division while Macroom competes in the third division.

But the visitors produced a determined display throughout to ensure they remained in contention until the very end while their opponents had to work hard to earn the victory.

Riverstown started this cup tie on the front foot and they twice threatened to score inside the opening minutes but the lively Daniel Murphy failed to truly test goalkeeper Calum O’Driscoll on either occasion.

In between those attempts, Macroom were inches away from snatching the lead against the run of play but winger Matthew McCarthy was desperately unlucky to see his strike crash against the base of the far post.

Riverstown goalkeeper Tadhg Lynch racing across to block down a shot by Macroom's Jamie McCarthy in the Under 12 National Cup game at GACA.

The black and yellows continued to control proceedings as the first period progressed and midfielder Michael McElroy twice went close either side of the quarter of an hour mark.

First, the playmaker saw a long shot that looked destined to find the bottom left corner superbly stopped by the outstretched O’Driscoll before his effort from close-range deflected narrowly wide of the target.

The Green and whites looked dangerous on the counter-attack and they again nearly broke the deadlock in the 18th minute but Matthew Kelleher could only send his shot drifting over the gaping net from long-range after Jamie McCarthy did well to press the keeper.

Riverstown piled more players forward as they looked to take the lead before the half-time break and shortly after Daniel Murphy’s low drive was denied by O’Driscoll, they finally scored thanks to their skipper.

As the ball fell kindly to Madden approximately ten yards from goal, he gathered his composure before coolly slotting the ball into the bottom left corner of the net.

The hosts started the second half much more relaxed now that they had got the goal their performance deserved and just nine minutes after the restart, they doubled their advantage with a well-worked goal.

It was a move that they may well have worked on numerous times on the training ground as Matthew Madden cleverly clipped his corner to the edge of the box towards a lurking Alex Chambers, who expertly planted his volley into the bottom right corner.

Macroom, to their credit, refused to let their heads drop as they looked to half the deficit in the closing stages but Ciaran Coleman’s ambitious free-kick was well claimed by shot-stopper Tadhg Lynch as Riverstown maintained their clean-sheet to head into the next round of the national tournament in style.

Elise Murphy supporting Riverstown who played Macroom in the Under 12 National Cup game at GACA.

RIVERSTOWN: Tadhg Lynch, Robert Murphy, Tom O’Connell, Ronan Meaney, Oliver Yelverton, Alex Chambers, Matthew Madden, Daniel Murphy, Tom O’Sullivan, Noah O’Flynn, Davin McKeown, Cathal Crowley, Joshua Waters.

MACROOM: Calum O’Driscoll, Michael Deasy, Dylan O’Shea, Ciaran Coleman, Michael O’Connor, David Bradley, Aled Hopkins, Michael McElroy, Conor Doyle, Daniel Harte, Matthew Kelleher, Ross O’Brien, Jamie McCarthy, Ryan Brophy, Cian Lee.

Referee: Bryan Forde.