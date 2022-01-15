Sat, 15 Jan, 2022 - 20:12

Skibbereen strike late to secure Corn Uí Mhuirí semi-final spot

West Cork school joined Hamilton High in the last four after exciting finale at Páirc Uí Chaoimh
Skibbereen Community School's Jamie O'Driscoll goes past Scoil Phobail Sliath Luachra, Rathmore's Ryan Daly during the Corn Uí Mhuirí at Páirc Uí Chaoimh. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

John O'Shea

Skibbereen CS 1-14 SPSL Rathmore 0-14 

SKIBBEREEN Community School are through to the Corn Uí Mhuirí semi-finals after coming from behind late on against PS Rathmore in this quarter-final clash on the Páirc Uí Chaoimh 4G.

The West Cork side edged what was a cracking contest and one which appeared to be slipping away from them before they finished proceedings sharply.

When it looked as though it was going away from them, Skibbereen CS produced the right response.

Skibbereen got off the mark through a score by Niall Daly, which was to be followed up by a well taken pointed effort by Robbie Minihane.

Dylan Roche got Rathmore off the mark on the 10th-minute mark. But it was Skibbereen CS that maintained their opening purple patch. Points from Luke Shorten and Jamie O’Driscoll put the Cork side 0-5 to 0-2 ahead at the first half water break.

Rathmore had a strong spell towards the end of the opening half and went into the lead on the stroke of halftime.

The lively Roche added to his total and there were further points to come from David O’Leary and Cathal O’Connor, as Rathmore led 0-6 to 0-5.

Skibbereen CS responded well early in the second half and pointed courtesy of Daly and Robbie Minihane.

Skibbereen Community School's Niall Daly under pressure from Rathmore's David O'Leary at Páirc Uí Chaoimh. Picture: Eddie O'Hare
Exchanges over the second half were even and when one side had a purple patch, the other duly responded.

With the game heading towards the final ten minutes, Rathmore scored four points in succession, which saw them lead 0-13 to the 0-10 of Skibbereen. All of them arrived from the boot of Roche, as he maintained what was a fine individual display.

But Skibbereen CS were by no means finished yet. They found the back of the net from a fine powerful finish by Jack O’Brien to level the game up.

Heading into the second half of stoppage time, Skibbereen's tails were up. Clinically taken scores by Isaac Harte, Oisin Daly and Jack O’Neill set the Cork school on their way to victory.

Awaiting in the semi-final for Skibbereen are Tralee CBS.

Scorers for Skibbereen CS: R Minihane (0-4, 0-1 f), J O’Brien (1-0), N Daly (0-3, 0-2 f), L Shorten and J O’Driscoll (0-2 each), I Harte, O Daly and J O’Neill (0-1 each).

SPSL Rathmore: D Roche (0-8, 0-5 f), Cian O’Connor, M McSweeney, F Murphy (45), R O’Leary, D O’Leary, Cathal O’Connor (0-1 each).

SKIBBEREEN CS: S Kingston (Tadhg MacCarthaigh); S Carey (Ilen Rovers), J Bohane (Castlehaven), H O’Donovan (Clan na nGael); S O’Connell (Castlehaven), T O’Mahony (Castlehaven), C Hegarty (Tadhg MacCarthaigh); T Ó Donnabháin (Clonakilty); J O’Neill (Castlehaven); S Browne (Castlehaven), N Daly (Ilen Rovers), F Collins (Castlehaven); R Minihane (c, Castlehaven), J O’Driscoll (Castlehaven), L Shorten (Tadhg MacCarthaigh).

Subs: I Harte (O’Donovan Rossa) for F Collins (half-time), J O’Brien (O’Donovan Rossa) for T Ó Donnabháin (45), O Daly (Tadhg MacCarthaigh) for N Daly (60).

SPSL RATHMORE: B Parsons (Gneeveguilla); R Daly (Gneeveguilla), I O’Leary (Glenflesk), Cian O’Connor (Rathmore); S Finnegan (Gneeveguilla), M Dennehy (Rathmore), C O’Donoghue (Rathmore); M McSweeney (c, Knocknagree), Cathal O’Connor (Knocknagree); R O’Leary (Gneeveguilla), D Roche (Glenflesk), D O’Leary (Gneeveguilla); P Moynihan (Rathmore), D Nagle (Rathmore), C Collins (Rathmore).

Subs: C O’Leary (Gneeveguilla) for S Finnegan (32 inj), F Murphy (Rathmore) for Cathal O’Connor (34), N O’Connor (Knocknagree) for R O’Leary (49).

Referee: Mike Sexton (Limerick).

