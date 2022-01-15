Clonakilty knocked out of the Corn Uí Mhuirí by clinical Tralee

Tralee CBS 4-13 Clonakilty CC 1-8

TRALEE CBS qualified for the last four of the TUS Corn Uí Mhuirí U19 A championship following a comprehensive defeat of Clonakilty Community College at Dr. Crokes GAA grounds, Killarney, on Saturday afternoon.

The 2020 Corn Uí Mhuirí winners got off to the perfect start courtesy of Jordan Kissane and Jerh Brosnan frees. John O’Donovan replied for Clonakilty before Tralee embarked on a scoring spree.

Thomas O’Donnell and Conor Horgan (free) points made it 0-4 to 0-1 before a Clonakilty CS defensive mistake was punished after 10 minutes. Tralee CBS turned over possession and Donnacha Sayers fired into the back of the net. Next, the excellent Jordan Kissane added a point to make it 1-5 to 0-1 after 11 minutes.

Creditably, Clonakilty played their way back into contention with Olan O’Donovan, Conor Daly (free), Eoin Downey and wing-back Chris Kenneally making it a 2-point game after 23 minutes.

Despite limited possession, Tralee CBS closed out the first half with a pair of Jordan Kissane frees to make 1-7 to 0-6 at the interval.

Disaster struck for Clonakilty when a superb Thomas O’Donnell goal edged Tralee 7 points ahead a minute after the restart.

Leading 2-7 to 0-6, Tralee CBS completely dominated the third quarter with three Jordan Kissane frees and a well-taken Colm Browne goal putting the game out of their opponents reach. Conor Daly landed a free, Clonakilty’s first score of the second half after 52 minutes but it was all Tralee.

Clonakilty lost Dan Twomey to a red card prior to Jordan Kissane bursting through for a marvellous goal. That made it 4-10 to 0-7 before Sean McGrath, Jake Foley and Kissane points sealed Tralee CBS’ win. A late Clonakilty scoring flurry saw Darragh Gough find the back of the net and Conor Daly complete the scoring.

Tralee CBS’ reward for overcoming their Cork opponents is a semi-final clash with either Skibbereen CS or Scoil Pobal Rathmore on January 29.

Scorers for Tralee CBS: J Kissane (1-7, 0-5 frees), T O’Donnell (1-2), D Sayers and C Browne (1-0 each), J Brosnan (free), C Horan (free), S McGrath and J Foley (0-1 each).

Clonakilty CC: C Daly (0-3, 0-2 frees), D Gough (1-0), J O’Donovan (0-2, 0-1 mark), O O’Donovan, E Downey and C Kenneally (0-1 each).

TRALEE CBS: B Quilter (Austin Stacks); B Donnellan (Churchill), J Foley (Kerins O’Rahillys), C White (J Mitchells); C Browne (John Mitchells), TJ Heaphy (Kerins O’Rahillys), B Hanafin (Kerins O’Rahillys); A Heinrich (captain, Austin Stacks), C Horgan (Austin Stacks); A Sheehy (Ballymacelligott), T O’Donnell (Castlegregory), D Daly (Ballymacelligott); J Kissane (Austin Stacks), D Sayers (Austin Stacks), J Brosnan (Moyvane).

Subs: D Sweeney (Ballymacelligot) for C White (37), S McGrath (St. Senans) for A Sheehy (46), D Linnane (John Mitchells) for D Sayers (46), G Parker for A Heinrich (46) T Reen (Na Gaeil) for D Daly (51).

CLONAKILTY CC: T O’Neill (Owen Gaels); M Walsh (Ibane Gaels), D Twomey (Owen Gaels), S O’Riordan (Ibane Gaels); D O’Donovan (Clonakilty), J O’Brien (captain, Owen Gaels), C Kenneally (Clonakilty); A Ryan (Owen Gaels), O Downey (Clonakilty); T Ni Buachalla (Ibane Gaels), C Daly (Clonakilty), C O’Brien (Owen Gaels); J O’Donovan (Clonakilty), P Flynn (Ibane Gaels), O O’Donovan (Ibane Gaels).

Subs: D Gough (Clonakilty) for O’Donovan (39), L Knowles (Clonakilty) for M Walsh (44), A Cullinane (Clonakilty) for P Flynn (55), F Murphy (Clonakilty) for C Kenneally (60, inj).

Referee: D O’Callaghan (Limerick).