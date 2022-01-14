Corn Uí Mhuirí preview: Skibb, Clon and Hammies fly the flag for Cork

APART from the obvious Cork-Kerry rivalry a feature of tomorrow’s Corn Uí Mhuirí (Munster Post-Primary Schools SFC) quarter-finals is that two games are being played on 4G pitches.

It reflects the annual difficulty in finding clubs willing to make their pitches available when the weather is usually at its foulest.

Bishopstown’s magnificent new facility houses the game between Hamilton High School, Bandon, and Mercy Mounthawk Tralee at 1pm.

The Cork school impressed in their two outings to date, restricting Coláiste Choilm, Ballincollig, and St Flannan’s, Ennis, to just 0-2 and 0-5 respectively en route to emphatic victories.

The Hammies scored 0-9 and 1-12 with Cork minor Niall Kelly (Newcestown) leading the attack from centre-forward, a position in which he excelled during the county’s march to the Munster title last summer.

Midfielders Conor Ustianowski (Kilbrittain) and Jacob O’Driscoll (Valley Rovers) have caught the eye also while Olan Corcoran (Ahan Gaels) and Adam Casey (Valley Rovers) have been prominent in attack, too.

Mercy Mounthawk, who defeated Colaiste Chriost Ri by 1-7 to 0-3 to reach the knock-out phase, have three Kerry minors in their side, all in key positions, including keeper Sean Broderick.

Centre-back Joey Nagle is a powerful player with ball in hand and relishes going forward while midfielder Robert Monaghan is a similar type of performer.

Páirc Uí Chaoimh’s 4G pitch stages the Skibbereen CS versus Pobalscoil Rathmore tie at the later time of 4.45pm.

The west Cork school overcame Colaiste na Sceilge by 1-19 to 1-7 in their opening game, but it had much tougher against Colaiste Choilm before running out 2-10 to 0-12 winners.

The Skibb side is framed around players from Castlehaven in the main with Tadhg MacCarthaighs, Ilen Rovers and Clann na nGael also represented. They’ve three Cork minors in their ranks, all in attack, Niall Daly (Ilen Rovers) at centre-forward and the Haven pair of Jack O’Neill in the half-forward line and Jamie O’Driscoll at full-forward.

Midfielder Robbie Minihane was part of the Haven senior panel which reached the county semi-final while club colleagues Joseph Bohane and Tomas O’Mahony occupy full-back and centre-back respectively.

Rathmore, who defeated Dingle and High School Clonmel, are captained by midfielder Michael McSweeney, whose partnership with Fionn Murphy has been central to their progress.

Full-forward Dylan Roche wore the Kerry jersey at minor level while next to him Ciaran Collins has shown a keen eye for the posts, capable of scoring off either leg.

ENEMY TERRITORY

Clonakilty CC must travel to Dr Croke’s in Killarney to play the holders Tralee CBS at 1pm. They needed a 4-2 penalty shoot-out triumph to pip Criost Ri following a 0-11 to 1-8 draw after extra-time, but had six points to spare from Dingle next time out, 1-12 to 1-6.

Clon’s team is made up of players from the local club, including Conor Daly, who was part of the senior county final panel, in addition to Owen Gaels, Ibane Gaels and Carbery Rangers.

Tralee supply Kerry minors in sprinter Jordan Kissane, Conor Horan and Armin Heinrich with Maurice O’Connell another key figure.