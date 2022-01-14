Sean McLoughlin wins Player of the Month at Hull 

CORK'S Sean McLoughlin has been voted Hull City’s Player of the Month for December 2021.

The defender beat George Honeyman and forwards Ryan Longman and Keane Lewis-Potter to claim the prize.

McLoughlin had a good run last month for The Tigers, who are battling relegation in the Sky Bet Championship.

The club began the Christmas period by extending an unbeaten run to six games.

Their luck ran out against Nottingham Forest, a game which saw McLoughlin assist Hull’s opening goal in a 2-1 defeat.

McLoughlin also played for the club in a 3-2 loss to Everton in the FA Cup.

He played 120 minutes that afternoon, which saw which saw The Tigers 2-1 up at half-time.

The award is an important marker for the player’s development, as he as fully broken into the Hull City team this season after transferring to the club in the summer of 2019.

The defender first made his name at UCC, where he played for the college in the Collingwood Cup and the Munster Senior League.

In 2017 he lifted both trophies before transferring to Cork City.

He joined the Rebel Army in the middle of their league and cup double winning season.

That year he picked up more medals while learning from former Irish international Alan Bennett.

McLoughlin was a regular starter for the Rebel Army in 2018 and he played a key role in the club finishing runners up in the league that season.

McLoughlin’s reward at the end of that year was getting named in the PFAI Team of the Year.

In the defender’s final few months in Cork he made a number of appearances in the Champions League and Europa League for City.

McLoughlin transferred to Hull in July 2019 and The Tigers immediately loaned him out to St Mirren in the Scottish Premiership.

He played every minute of their opening 21 league games that year before returning to Hull on December 31st.

Four days later he was named on Hull’s substitute bench for a FA Cup clash with Rotherham United.

The defender has slowly grown into his role at the club since returning from Scotland, as he has since made 30 appearances for Hull.

In March 2021, he was handed a new three-year contract from Hull, with the option of another year.

When the deal was announced, manager Grant McCann stressed how important the defender was for his plans.

“He's a player that we feel has a very bright future at this football club and we're really pleased to see another talented young player commit his long-term future to Hull City."

This season, McLoughlin has made eleven appearances in all competitions for Hull.