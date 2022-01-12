Damien Gore and David Buckley inspire MTU to Sigerson Cup win over UCC

MTU, Campus Cork 0-15 UCC 0-13

MTU came out on top in their Sigerson Cup derby clash with UCC on home turf, holding off a College comeback.

It was a first victory in the competition for Pat Spratt's charges and overall they were the better side with Damien Gore outstanding at corner-forward, with David Buckley also impressing alongside him. Connall Kennedy was another to impress to set up another derby clash as they now take on MTU Campus Kerry next week.

UCC will be disappointed with their overall showing and will be looking to bounce back against UCD or face elimination.

Cork's Damien Gore was MTU's leading scorer in their Sigerson Cup first round clash. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

Colm O'Callaghan opened the scoring for UCC in the sixth minute with David O'Connor replying at the other end for the home side. A free from Seán O'Connor raised UCC's second white flag, but MTU were starting to dominate as David Buckley had them back on level terms.

Gore pointed from a free just before the water break and they continued to play the better football with Kennedy adding another. UCC had Jack Harney to thank as he managed to clear Gavin O'Brien's shot before it hit the net.

Gore struck twice more, before Ronan Dalton got UCC's third point.

Another Gore free kept his side in control with Conor Geaney replying for UCC. Just before half-time, Gore pointed another free to see MTU deservedly lead 0-8 to 0-4 at the break.

Two more from Gore extended their lead, with Buckley adding two as well, all in the first two minutes of the second half: 0-12 to 0-4.

UCC responded with Conor Geaney, Fionn Herlihy, and Mark Cronin amongst their scorers as they hit seven without reply.

Brian Hartnett on the ball for UCC. Photograph: Hany Marzouk

It was now a one-point game.

Finbar Murphy pointed for MTU and when Cronin scored late on there was only a point in it. Fittingly Gore got the last point.

Scorers for MTU: D Gore 0-8 (0-5 f), D Buckley 0-4, D O'Connor, C Kennedy, F Murphy 0-1 each.

UCC: C O'Callaghan, R Dalton (0-1 f), C Geaney, M Cronin, F Herlihy 0-2 each, S O'Connor, R Quigley, B Murphy 0-1 each.

MTU CAMPUS (CORK): R Scully (St Finbarr's); P Ring (Aghabullogue), N Donohue (Firies), A Murphy (Aghabullogue); R Maguire (Castlehaven), J Cooper (Éire Óg), B Hodnett (Carbery Rangers); D O'Connell (Kanturk), C O'Donovan (Macroom); C O'Donoghue (Glenfesk), G O' Brien (Kerins O'Rahillys), C Kenney (Clonmel Commercials); D Gore (Kilmacbea), D Buckley (Newcestown), D O'Connor (St Vincent's).

Subs: C O'Shea (Kilshannig) for B Hodnett, Dylan O'Connor (Castletownroche) for David O'Connor, (both 47), F Murphy (Killarney Legion) for C O'Donovan, A Behan (St Senans) for N Donohue (both 52), T Casey (Kiskeam) for G O'Brien (55).

UCC: D Foley (Éire Óg); L Wall (Kilmurray), B Murphy (Nemo Rangers), J Harney (Moyle Rovers); N Geaney (Dingle), C Gammell (Killarney Legion), Daniel O'Brien (Glenfesk); B Hartnett (Douglas), S Merritt (Mallow); C O'Callaghan (Éire Óg), R Dalton (Nemo Rangers), F Herlihy (Dohenys); M Cronin (Nemo Rangers), C Geaney (Dingle), S O'Connor (Clonmel Commercials).

Subs: D Phelan (Aghada) for J Harney, R Quigley (Moyle Rovers) for S O'Connor (both 35), C Hayes (Kerins O'Rahillys) for R Dalton (58).

Referee: Cormac Dineen, Douglas.