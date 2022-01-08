Harty Cup hurling: Tulla knock Christians out at the death

St Joseph’s Secondary School, Tulla 1-17 Christian Brothers College 1-15

THERE will be no third consecutive Dr Harty Cup final for Cork’s Christian Brothers College after they fell to a late surge from St Joseph’s Secondary School of Tulla at Kilmallock on Saturday afternoon.

When Eoin O’Leary landed a point in the 54th minute to take his tally for the day to 11 points, Christians led by 1-15 to 0-14, Tulla – winners against St Colman’s after extra time in the previous round – having come back strongly in the second half after seven points had separated the teams at half-time. However, Christians would not score again after that and points from Seán Withycombe and Daragh Keogh brought Tulla back to within two as the game moved into injury time.

With the East Clare side throwing everything at Christians, a scramble ended with corner-back Dara Ryan firing a shot to the net to give them the lead for the first time since the 16th minute and Withycombe added a 65 – his 14th point of the game – to send them through to a semi-final meeting with either Waterford’s De La Salle or Nenagh CBS.

Though it took Christians time to get going as Tulla started well, points from Daire Burke and O’Leary had them level at 0-4 each at the first water break and in the second quarter they established near-complete supremacy.

After O’Leary put them in front for the first time, Withycombe replied but Tulla were held scoreless for the remainder of the half and, with Mikey Finn impressing at wing-forward, Christians pushed on. David Cremin hit a nice point while O’Leary landed the frees that accrued and they were 0-9 to 0-5 in front as the end of the 30 minutes neared.

Darragh Keogh, St Joseph's, and Shane Kingston, CBC contesting a dropping ball. Picture: Brendan Gleeson

Then, in the second minute of injury time, things got even better as Finn won a Tulla puck-out and then sent a searching ball in to Burke, who showed good composure to create space and fire to the net.

Tulla couldn’t be fully shaken off, though, and two Withycombe frees brought them back to within five on the resumption. Though Burke did hit early Christians points, they were unable to create much in the third quarter – though the free-count was a bone of contention for them – but a 1-13 to 0-10 advantage was still a healthy one at the water break.

Withycombe had scored just before the pause and he added three more in quick succession before Ronan O’Connor but the gap to just two points in the 53rd minute.

An O’Leary free and then his first from play gave Christians breathing space, but Tulla were not to be denied.

Scorers for St Joseph’s: S Withycombe 0-14 (0-12 f, 0-1 65), D Ryan 1-0, D Keogh, R O’Connor, F Hickey 0-1 each.

CBC: E O’Leary 0-11 (0-10 f), D Burke 1-2, D Cremin, E Kirby 0-1 each.

ST JOSEPH’S: A Shanahan; D Ryan, A Hogan, F Ryan; M McMahon, T Leyden, O Clune; R O’Connor, D Keogh; O O’Connor, S Withycombe, F Hickey; E McMahon, A Curtis, C Cleary.

Subs: C O’Donnell for Curtis (40), E Maxted for E McMahon (46), G Vaughan for Ryan (60, injured).

CBC: E O’Neill (Blarney); D Murphy (Blarney), S Kingston (Ballinora), L Casey (Sarsfields); J Dwyer (Ballincollig), E Downey (Glen Rovers), C McDonnell (Erin’s Own); R Dunne (Glen Rovers), B Keating (Ballincollig); C Egan (Whitechurch), E Kirby (Blarney), M Finn (Midleton); E O’Leary (Glen Rovers), D Burke (Douglas), D Cremin (Midleton).

Subs: P Linehan (Blackrock) for Dunne (46), J Kingston (Sarsfields) for Egan (58).

Referee: J Murphy (Limerick).