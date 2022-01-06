Na Piarsaigh's Amy Lee is the new Cork senior camogie captain

NA PIARSAIGH'S Amy Lee will captain the Cork senior camogie team for 2022.

The Cork County Board made the annoucement recently and the player and her club are thrilled with the news.

Amy took over the role of goalkeeper at the start of the 2020 season when she confidently stepped into Aoife Murray’s shoes following Murray’s retirement.

For 18 seasons Aoife Murray was the number one camogie goalkeeper for the Cork senior team.

Come the championship games every year she was always the first automatic name on the team sheet and for five seasons Na Piarsaigh’s Amy Lee was Aoife’s understudy rarely called upon during championship games but she remaining patient and was learning all the time from one of the best goalkeepers in the game.

Amy became number one keeper in 2020 and stepped in confidently between the posts and having joined the senior panel in 2015 it was a huge step for her to finally be taking the number one slot.

But she has taken to it like a duck to water. She has established herself as one of the best in the business today.

Seandun's keeper, Amy Lee clears the ball against Glen Rovers, Katie Walsh in the SE Systems Senior Camogie Championship at Castle Grounds GAA, Blackrock. Pic: Gavin Browne

She is the holder of All-Ireland intermediate winners medal won in 2018 when she was also a member of the senior side who took the title on the same day.

Amy won a senior county championship medal in 2021 with divisional sides Seandun and she had an outstanding year in goal for Cork, Seandun and Na Piarsaigh.

She is a great example to all the younger players in the squad and they will all look to her for guidance in the coming weeks and months ahead.

In confirming the nomination the Seandun committee thanked Cork County Board for giving them the honour of selecting the senior captain for the upcoming season.

Amy has always been a fantastic role model for younger players across the county.

She is always willing to help out with volunteering at goalkeeping workshops and was involved with the Seandun Feile skills competitions and helping out with the Minor County Finals hosted by her club Na Piarsaigh.

Most recently Amy spent a full day in Castle Road at the Under 12 Tesco Camán County Festival sharing tips with the players, standing in for photos and encouraging the future Cork stars.

Best of luck to Amy and the Cork senior panel for the season ahead.

They begin their league campaign in February and are busy training and preparing for the new season ahead three times a week in Castle Road.