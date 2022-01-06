Castleview manager Martin Cambridge strengthens his squad as they gear up for a promotion challenge

WITH two new signings over the Christmas period, Castleview manager Martin Cambridge is happy to strengthen his squad with the aim of winning promotion to the top tier of football in Cork.

Currently, second on the Senior First division table with eight wins from 10 games in the MSL, four points behind current leaders Blarney, Cambridge is pleased with how the season has gone so far and he hopes the league will resume shortly.

“I am very happy with the way we are going at the moment,” said Cambridge.

"We are in contention like we set out for this time of the season and hopefully we can keep the form going. There is a great atmosphere within the squad at the moment and that translates into the pitch on match days.

"Training sessions are also very competitive and that can only be good for the squad as a whole so hopefully we will be able to continue to train and be back playing games soon.

“Some of our best results this season came from Mayfield, Leeds and Everton but our disappointing result came against Blarney, we didn't do ourselves justice that day.

"However, there’s still a long way to go and we are confident that we will get stronger with every game.”

David Grant O’Sullivan and Dean Brosnan are the newest additions to Cambridge squad, and the gaffer believes they will be a huge addition to the team.

“We brought in two new players over the Christmas, Dean Brosnan who is a solid defender and midfielder, and also David Grant O'Sullivan who is great in any full back position or further up the field, he's a pacey player.

"Both lads I believe will be a great addition to our squad. They are quality players with the right attitude and I know they will fit right in with our squad.”

Once again, and the league table shows it, the first division is competitive with very little between the top four or five teams.

This is a league which can be very difficult to get out of and Cambridge believes the standard is as high as any other season.

“This league has been very competitive especially for the past few seasons. It can be a very difficult league to get out of but of course that is our main aim.

"There are four or five teams who have been playing great football and even at this stage of the season, it’s hard to call who will gain promotion.

“It’s obviously disappointing now to hear the league won’t resume for the time being. I hope they won’t delay it too long as football is so important to many guys.

"A small break won’t do much harm and hopefully it will give lads more appetite to push on for the remainder of the season.

“Wanting to test and challenge ourselves we had arranged to play Premier side Rockmount last week in a friendly, however due to the leagues restrictions we had to cancel.

"This was obviously disappointing as all of the lads were looking forward to testing themselves against a great side.

"They set the standards very high for everybody else and that is the position we aim to be at in the not too distant future.”

New signing David Grant O’Sullivan is looking forward to getting started with his new club and the focus is to help his side gain promotion to premier football next season.

“I am excited about getting started with this great club,” said David.

"The first division is a tough and competitive league and I hope I can play my part in getting the club promoted at the end of the season. Management and players have been really welcoming and I am looking forward to the league resuming.

"There is very little between a few of the teams which makes the league more interesting so it should make a good run up to the end of the season.”