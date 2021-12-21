Hook for next year's football season lands with new seedings announced

IT feels like the 2021 Bon Secours PSFC had barely finished and supporters were still drawing breath before news of a change in next year’s competition seedings broke.

Not content with delivering two edge-of-the-seat county semi-finals - Clonakilty holding off Douglas and John Kerins turning into Superman in the Barrs versus Castlehaven penalty shootout sequel - Cork GAA supporters were treated to a cracking 2021 county finale.

Páirc Uí Chaoimh provided the perfect cinematic backdrop to another close encounter, deservedly won by the Barrs after being pushed to the limit by Clonakilty.

There was enough quality material in those three matches to produce a Netflix-style ‘Drive To Survive’ F1 documentary.

Enough characters and talking points from the PSFC group and knockout stages to supplement what would be an intriguing watch. Irish Examiner and TG4, take note.

Like any good online or television series trailer, the hook for next season has already landed.

2022’s Cork PSFC seedings have given supporters and neutrals plenty of food for thought over the festive period.

Not least, trying to identify who is ready to step up and challenge the usual suspects.

At the top of the class sit St. Finbarr’s, Clonakilty and Douglas ahead of second seeds Castlehaven, Valley Rovers and Éire Óg.

Clonakilty's goalkeperr Mark White dejected after the game

What lies beneath is a C and D graded clutch of clubs made of Ballincollig, Carbery Rangers, Carrigaline, Mallow, Nemo Rangers and Newcestown.

The Barr’s, Castlehaven, Nemo and Duhallow have been the dominant forces in the Premier Senior grade even before the recent championship restructure. Since then, the margins between success and failure have become wafer-thin.

Outside of the favourites, a number of outliers could break out, just like Clonakilty, and make a run at the 2022 county.

Ballincollig are a prime example. Podsie O’Mahony’s side emerged from a tough group in 2020 only to lose to eventual champions Nemo at the quarter-final hurdle.

This past year, one-point losses to another county champion, St. Finbarr’s, and runners-up, Clonakilty, cruelly prevented the Muskerry side from advancing.

Any team that can call upon the likes of Cian Dorgan (17 points in three championship games), Pa Kelly, Conor Dennehy and Darren Murphy plus a host of emerging U20 and minor talent has every chance of making their presence felt in next year’s championship.

Ballincollig’s gutsy comeback against the Barr’s and narrow loss to Clon underlines why the former should fancy their chances in 2022.

Valley Rovers are another club that has been reaching the business end of the Premier Senior in recent times.

Quarter-finalists in 2018, 2020 and 2021, Valley’s are desperate to make that next step having defeated reigning champions Nemo and Carrigaline, losing by a point to semi-finalists Douglas and going down to Castlehaven in the last eight.

Add to that, Paul Holland’s involvement along with a positive league campaign and Rovers are ready to make the breakthrough, reaching a semi-final or final in the near future.

Point from a freekick scored by Brian Hurley, Castlehaven in the final minutes of extra time against The Barr's.

Éire Óg’s first year up at the Premier Senior grade proved hugely productive and augurs well for 2022.

The Ovens club were knocked out at the quarter-final stage by St. Finbarr’s but the manner in which they emerged from a group containing Castlehaven, Carbery Rangers and Newcestown underlines why a lot of pundits are tipping Éire Óg to go one better next time out.

As with Valley Rovers, being amongst the second seeds is just reward for a positive championship showing this past year.

Accumulating 3-39 in three PSFC championship games is a feat in itself but hardly surprising when Éire Óg has Daniel Goulding, Colm O’Callaghan, Dylan Foley and Ronan O’Toole to call upon.

Éire Óg’s positive approach, scoring 1-15, 2-16 and 1-11 in their three group games, and willingness to go toe-to-toe rather than sitting back with established PSFC clubs suggests they will have little fear of facing similar opposition in the county’s top football grade.

Newcomers and promoted senior A champions, Mallow, should take heart from the club that won their county title the year before.

The latter needed a last-minute goal to see off St. Michael’s in the 2021 SAFC decider but amassing 8-50 in five championship games suggests Mallow possess the requisite attacking quality to make their presence felt at Premier Senior.

So, a new season of Cork PSFC county action should provide plenty of close games and high scoring as evidenced in recent championships since the competitions were restructured.

Everyone loves a Hollywood ending and the 2022 Premier Senior championship has enough characters to deliver on that promise.