UCC Demons top of the division one league for Christmas after big win over Killarney Cougars

UCC Demons 81

Killarney Cougars 47

UCC DEMONS remain at the summit of the Men’s Division One National League following a comfortable win over Killarney Cougars at the Parochial Hall on Saturday night.

The Cork side went into the game minus their talisman and Irish Senior International captain Kyle Hosford but coach Danny O’Mahony believes his side will need to improve in the second half of the season.

“The teams in the northern conference are stronger so I do not think we can gauge the progress of the team until we clash with some of the stronger teams and that will start in early January with our cup semi-final against Sligo All Stars,” said Danny O’Mahony.

The absence of Hosford had some of the Demons faithful worried but coach O’Mahony was quick to reassure fans that his star player will be ready in the New Year.

“Kyle gave his knee a bang last week and I felt in discussions with him that he needed a break to recharge his batteries and we will see him at his best after the Christmas break,” added O’Mahony.

Demons looked lively in the opening exchanges and with Toby Christensen banking consecutive shots that soon looked in control.

The Killarney club who are in their first year competing at this level are struggling in the conference and although Jason Lynch looked dangerous outside the arc they trailed 19-11.

The Sundays Well outfit could afford to use different rotations and Cian Looney Looney grabbed his opportunity with three crucial baskets on the restart.

Credit to the Lakers they continued to battle but a late Tala Thaiam Fam basket ensured the home side went in at the break commanding a 44-27 lead.

The trend of the game didn’t change but Christensen looked a different class as he helped his side increase their advantage to 25 points entering the final quarter.

Christensen who once played in Killarney with the Lakers looks a decent player but his credentials will be tested when Demons come up against the elite sides.

Coming down the stretch Demons took their foot off the pedal but as the minutes ticked down it was evident the league leaders were in total control as the Cougars couldn’t match their class.

Scorers for UCC Demons: T Christensen 36, T Thiam Fam 14, M McCarthy 10.

Killarney Cougars: J Lynch 14, J Tuason 10 C Flynn 6.

UCC Demons: S Manovic, S Carney, R Murphy, K Hosford, D Lehane, T Thiam Fam, K Hosford, M McCarthy, C Looney, C Ryan, K Moynihan, T Christensen.

Killarney Cougars: C Cronin, N Cox, J Lynch, D Murphy, D Wiseman, C Flynn, T Bowler, M O’Shea, P Cronin, A Fitzgerald, J Tuason.

Referees: M Thornhill, S Joyce (Cork)