C&S Neptune blow Saints away in the third quarter to win this Super League game in style

C&S Neptune 105

Bright DCU Saints 71

A stunning third quarter from C&S Neptune paved the way for them to gain maximum points against Bright DCU Saints in the Men’s Super League at the Neptune Stadium on Saturday night.

In the first half Neptune failed to find their true form but in the second half they played champagne basketball that blew the Saints away.

After the game Neptune’s assistant coach Darren Geaney spoke about his teams solid second half showing.

“Our coach Colin O’Reilly got the message through to the guys at half time and the response in the second half was excellent but no silverware is handed out at Christmas and we are hoping for a better 2022,” said Darren Geaney.

Neptune began slowly missing easy tips as the Saints surged into a 6-2 lead in the third minute.

The Saints were certainly rolling and when Graham Brannelly nailed a long range three pointer in the sixth minute they increased their led to 13-6.

The home side were intent on choosing silly shooting options and although player coach Colin O’Reilly shot a monstrous three pointer when he introduced himself in the sixth minute it wasn’t until the closing couple minutes that they got to grips with their opponents as they trailed 19-16 entering the second quarter.

C & S Neptune's Miles Washington shoots against DCU Saints during the Mens Super League at the Neptune stadium. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

The game at times was the equivalent of a scrimmage with both sides continuing to attempt ridiculous shots with the turnover count increasing as the quarter matured.

Roy Downey began showing flashes of brilliance but Neptune still trailed 36-33 with coach O’Reilly deciding a time out was needed with 2.21 remaining to the interval.

The tempo was still high in the closing minutes but it took a buzzer-beater from Nil Sabata to reduce the deficit to the minimum 41-40.

On the resumption Neptune tore into their opponents outscoring them 13-4 in the opening three minutes.

American Miles Washington was on fire shooting consecutive three pointers and midway through the quarter Neptune has increased their lead to 15 points.

The one noticeable aspect about Neptune was the tempo they were playing at with twins Scott and James Hannigan playing excellent defence.

In the end Neptune’s class was evident and they can look forward to their Christmas break.

C & S Neptune coach Colin O'Reilly delivering a team talk against DCU Saints during the Mens Super League at the Neptune stadium. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

Scorers for C & S Neptune: N Sabata 28, R Gittens 21, M Washington 20.

Bright DCU Saints: J Brooks 25, G Brannelly 16, K Lacey 10.

C & S Neptune: G Walsh, J Hannigan, R Downey, K O’Donoghue, D Varma, C Heaphy, M Washington, N Sabata, C O’Reilly.

Bright DCU Saints: J Harding, M Neary, D Monaghan, K Lacey, K Keane, G Jefferey, G Brannley, A Costache, J Brooks, B Durox.

Referees: J Matysha (Dublin) G Daly (Cork), G Simkus (Dublin.