GAA club marks the Passage of time

A treasure trove of stories, match reports, evocative photography, famous wins, club events and statistics on the history of Passage West GAA Club over the last 15 years is now available to the public this Christmas thanks to the publication of a new book, Glór an Pasáiste.

The publication paints a vivid social as well as a sporting picture and has something for everyone to enjoy.

The decision to publish the book arrives at a timely moment with Passage having been recently crowned Seandún Junior A hurling champions for the first time in their history. It was a day that will live long in the memory of everyone associated with the club.

This edition of Glór an Pasáiste continues a rich tradition of documenting the history of the Passage Club.

Seán Geary published the first edition back in 1966 and continued doing so untll 1969. Matt Ahern, Tommy Lester, and Paddy O’Mahony were the next to take up the baton, publishing editions in 1979 to 1984. Present author John O’Connor closed a 20-year gap in 2004 and also completed another edition in 2005. Matt Ahern published a full history of the lub in 2006 and his work won the national McNamee Award the following year. This is the only time a Cork club have won this award in the club history section.

This year’s book details how the club continues to evolve and the significant changes it has undergone in recent times: the re-development of the new main pitch which will be open in May 2022, the extended astroturf hurling wall facility and a huge increase in particular in membership of Pasáiste Óg, camogie and ladies’ football.

Other chapters of interest cover topics such as county final victories, the club’s national schools GAA coaching programme, city championship wins and losses, club volunteers, Cork representatives, club legends, visits of overseas clubs, club trips and a huge number of great photo galleries.

Back in October, as Passage geared up for the ultimately successful Seandún JAHC final against St Vincent’s, club chairperson Eoin Barry outlined the leaps made by the club.

“There’s no magic formula to it – you’ve got to be organised and work hard with it,” he said. “We would have learned a lot by participating in the Rebel Óg benchmarking. You had to meet criteria based on what you were doing in the club, in the schools, coach development, child protection, all of that. The framework is there and you go and follow it and that showed us the way for what we needed to do.

“It’s difficult in Passage. We’re not a big town but we’re not a small town either, we’re in the middle. We sustain a lot of different sports but they all draw from the same pool and it’s difficult, you have to be on it the whole time. We’d love to have bigger numbers but we don’t.

“You view what you provide to the kids as your product and you have to do it properly. We would view ourselves as a club on the up. If things go our way, we have a vision for the club for the next three years with three projects that we’d like to complete.

“The first one is underway, putting €130,000 into our main pitch, which has been there since 1952, a total redevelopment.

“Project number 2, once we can get the correct funding, is an expansion of our existing clubhouse and dressing rooms to include a gym and meeting rooms and so on, which is €160,000.

“We also hope to put in a community walkway around our main pitch, which is around €16,000. We’re ambitious, we have plans and we want to be a club constantly moving forward but at the heart of the community, which is very important to us down in Passage West.”

The 200-page book is available in local shops for €20 and makes a great Christmas gift for people near and far. There are only a limited number of books printed so make sure to get one early to avoid disappointment.