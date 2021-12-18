Ballincollig remain unbeaten in the Super League and top of the league at Christmas

Tradehouse Central Ballincollig 82

Belfast Star 68

Tradehouse Central Ballincollig maintained their unbeaten record in the Men’s Super League following a comprehensive win against Belfast Star at the Ballincollig Community School on Saturday evening.

In a game where the league leaders were seldom troubled joint head coach Kieran O’Sullivan was elated that his side had managed to see off such a quality side in style.

“We played some superb basketball at times and it’s a nice feeling to be going into the Christmas period unbeaten,” said Kieran O’Sullivan.

The northerners got off to the perfect start when a beautiful drive to the hoop was executed by Max Cooper.

The Belfast side were concentrating on taking the ball to the hoop sometimes running into tunnels as the class of Ballincollig began to tell.

Keelan Cairns produced a stunning three for the home side against his former club and when Andre Nation followed up with a similar basket the home team had surged into a 19-9 lead with 2.19 remaining in the quarter.

On the restart from a time out both sides exchanged three pointers but the home side were dominating both ends of the court and Star needed a good finish to the quarter.

Pau Cami Galera, TradeHouse Central Ballincollig in action against Belfast Star BC. Pic: Larry Cummins.

The visitors did get a break on the buzzer when they awarded three free throws and with Darragh Ferguson nailing all three the deficit was reduced to 26-17 heading into the second quarter.

The home side were really dominant on the resumption as Star’s shooting options were well off target.

Trailing 32-20 entering the closing five minutes of the half Star needed inspiration from some department and they got it with consecutive baskets that forced Ballincollig to call a time out with 3.47 remaining.

The home side didn’t look the same force without American Andre Nation who was substituted when picking up his third foul but some impressive play that began with a Milorad Sedlarevac three pointer saw them back in control.

A beautiful fake floater from Ciaran O’Sullivan ended the scoring rout as the league leaders went in at the break commanding a 43-30 lead.

Adrian O’Sullivan gave Ballincollig the perfect start with consecutive baskets as the Ballincollig lead was extended to 17 points.

Star to their credit never panicked and three unanswered baskets had the deficit reduced to 11 points before a stunning Nation dunk and a Dylan Corkery lay-up had their lead back to 16 points.

Nation was superb in this period and when he nailed a stunning three pointer with two minutes remaining his side has surged into a 22 point lead.

As the quarter matured the Belfast side looked have lost the plot and entering the final quarter they trailed 64-43 with Ballincollig looking home and hosed.

It was a case of going through the motions for Ballincollig coming down as coach O’Sullivan had the opportunity to use many rotations as they consolidated their class from start to finish to remain at the summit.

Slam-dunk for Milorad Sedlarevic, TradeHouse Central Ballincollig. Pic: Larry Cummins.

Scorers for Tradehouse Central Ballincollig: A Nation 21, M Sedlarevic 20, A O’Sullivan 13.

Belfast Star: M Cooper 16, J Foulds 16, A Beech 15.

Tradehouse Central Ballincollig: A O’Sullivan, D Corkery, A Nation, A O’Connor, C O’Connell, P Cami Galera, C O’Sullivan, B Dounala, C Blount, D O’Sullivan, P Lucey, J Kelly, M Sedlarevic, K Cairns.

Belfast Star: C Quinn, A Ryan, S Quinn, P McGrahan, D Ferguson, J Foulds, J Claar, M Cooper, A Beech.

Referees: M McGettrick (Dublin). J Lavin (Dublin), C White (Dublin).