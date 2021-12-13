John Horgan: This was one of the most entertaining seasons ever in Cork hurling

Two clubs, Lisgoold and Castlemartyr, had the distinction of winning two county titles in three months, a feat that’s unlikely to be repeated ever again. But we live in strange times and that’s how that transpired for both East Cork clubs.
But lessons were learned, the management and coaching side of things, led superbly by Ger Fitzgerald and Ben O’Connor, took on board those lessons and what resulted was a well-deserved return to the winner’s enclosure.
One of the best games across the entire championship was the Premier Intermediate final featuring Coucey Rovers and the beaten finalists from the previous season, Castlelyons.