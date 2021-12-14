Corinthian win over Fermoy tightens chasing group in U14 CSL league

Corinthian Boys A 4

Fermoy 1

CORINTHIAN BOYS A recorded a 4-1 victory over Fermoy in the Under 14 Division 1 match at Castletreasure last weekend, a result which pushes the Douglas based side into fourth in the table, level on points with Fermoy, but more importantly have game in hand on the leading group.

Corinthians had the ideal start, with two very good chances in the opening minutes before finding the back of the net after 6 minutes when Sean McNamee forced his way through the Fermoy defence and sent the ball into the far corner from 12 yards.

Fermoy started to come back into the game and forced Corinthians back into their own half, winning free kicks from outside the area, which were all cleared by the hosts.

However, from a Fermoy attack, Corinthians counter attacked Ian Butler running down field, passing to Conal Gillard who found the net as the home side were two up after only 16 minutes.

Fermoy came forward again, with attempts from Cathal McCarthy, Killian O’Mahony and Kevin Reidy, but could not get the vital touch in front of goal as the home sides defence held firm.

Despite all of their possession, Fermoy found themselves three down just two minutes before the break when William Amayo ran straight at the Fermoy keeper Rory Bratchford who managed to block his shot but the deflection fell kindly to Butler who chipped the ball over the keeper and into the net.

Fermoy can than their keeper for making a brilliant save in the 35th minute, denying McNamee while at the other end Fermoy attempted to get a goal back with two quick corners, the Corinthians defence scrambling the ball away as the half came to a close.

Ian Butler in action for Corinthians. Picture: Larry Cummins.

Fermoy pressed from the restart in an attempt to get back into the game, Cathal Burdett’s 25 yard shot going just wide followed by Cathal McCarthy’s effort coming off the crossbar in the 49th minute.

However, their persistence eventually paid off in the 53rd minute when a corner kick was sent into the area, Corinthians keeper Michael Karuru getting a touch only to Cathal McCarthy who sent the ball goalwards and finished off over the line by Kevin Reidy as Fermoy were back in the game.

Corinthians had two good chances to increase their lead which were dealt by Bratchford, but in the 25th minute the visitors were awarded a penalty when Killian O’Mahony was brought down in the area. Cian O’Callaghan took the penalty, but Corinthians keeper Karuru made a double save brilliantly saving his effort and the rebound from O’Callaghan as Corinthians survived.

The game went beyond the reach of Fermoy in the closing minutes of the game when Alan Geenan reacted to a rebound from the keeper and made it 4-1 from a sharp angle as the points were heading to Douglas with Corinthians only nine points behind league leaders Douglas Hall with two games in hand.

Corinthian Boys A – Daire Murphy, Troy Murphy, Zack Walsh, Jamie Culligan, James Naughton, Stephen Geary, Conall McBride, Cian Herlihy, William Amayo, Conal Gillard, Ian Butler, Ben Cahill, Sean McNamee, Alan Geelan, Ruairi Heffernan, Michael Karuru

Fermoy – Rory Bratchford, Tiernan Morrison,Denis Fitzgerald, Cian O’Callaghan, Daniel Maguire, Nathan Gallagher, Cathal Burdett, Conor De Puis, Kevin Reidy, Cathal McCarthy, Killian O’Mahony, Stephen Barrett

Referee: Alan Belmajdoub