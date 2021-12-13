Clonmult Dungourney Point-to-Point: Darragh Allen delivers double at Boulta

The Flemensfirth-sired Copperfasten, also homebred by Carrigtwohill-based O’Brien, overcame interference five out by leading from the second last to deny Desert Fortune by a short head in what was the closest finish of the afternoon. O’Brien was absent, but the indications are that smart Copperfasten will now be sold.
Eugene O’Sullivan’s newcomer Meetingofthewaters (6/1), a son of Court Cave that sports the It Came To Pass silks of Manchester-domiciled owner Mrs Alurie O’Sullivan, created a very favourable impression by coming from well off the pace to win the second split of the four-year-old geldings’ maiden.