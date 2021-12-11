Cork Con cry 'foul' as they're denied a late penalty try in shock Terenure defeat

Cork Constitution 12 Terenure College 16

CORK Constitution believe they were denied a blatant penalty try three minutes from the end of regulation time as Terenure College declared their energia All-Ireland League Division 1A title ambitions at Temple Hill on Saturday.

Dave Hyland brilliantly charged down an attempted clearance kick deep inside the visitors' 22 and gathered to feed Paddy Casey, whose pass seemed to be deliberately knocked-on by a stray Terenure hand.

It looked odds-on an inevitable seven-pointer, but Con were left incredulous, when referee Dan Carson awarded them only a penalty instead and Nure also escaped an obvious yellow card, too.

Con also fell victim in this regard, losing both centres, Greg Higgins after 52 minutes and Niall Kenneally eight minutes later, yet they managed to 'win' the spell 6-0 thanks to a couple of penalties from captain Aidan Moynihan.

Yet, what unfolded in the period after Con's strong appeals for a penalty try summed up Terenure's grit and determination as they withstood the subsequent line-out maul and coped with a further four minutes' injury-time before savouring a deserved victory on balance.

They caused endless difficulties for Con at set-piece time, with the gusting wind hindering the line-out throwers, and still a half-time score of 3-3 would have been greeted favourably by Con, who had played into the teeth of the elements.

Moynihan kicked Con in front after 26 minutes with a penalty, ironically, awarded against Nure at scrum-time, the Dublin side having ignored kicks at the posts and opting for the corner on several occasions only to be thwarted by solid Con defending.

They eventually tied the scores, four minutes into stoppage time, when Jake Swain, who had struck a post earlier, nailed his second kick.

A hectic second-half started in dramatic fashion with Nure conjuring the only try inside the opening minute following an incisive break by scrum-half Alan Bennie which Harrison Brewer carried on before sending fellow back-rower Luke Clohessy over. Swain converted for 10-3.

Con replied immediately with Moynihan's second penalty but they handed it back almost as quickly in a move involving former UCC player Peter Sylvester which led to Swain's kick, 13-6 after 47 minutes.

And they increased their lead with a third Swain penalty, which had its origins in a powerful scrum, only for numerically disadvantaged Con to make it a four-point game before that controversial climax.

Scorer for Cork Con: Pens: A Moynihan (4).

Scorers for Terenure: Try: L Clohessy.

Con: J Swain Pens: J Swain (3).

CORK CONSTITUTION: T Quinlan; JJ O'Neill, G Higgins, N Kenneally, R Jermyn; A Moynihan, captain, G Bradley; B Quinlan, J Dinneen, D Murphy; E Quilter, C O'Flaherty; L Cahill, D Hyland, M Casey.

Subs: L McAuliffe, P Casey, J Murphy, J O'Callaghan, R Cassidy, S McKeown.

TERENURE COLLEGE: A Lagrue; J Swain, C de Butleir, P Sylvester, C Adams; C Marsh, A Bennie; C Classen, L Vaughan, C McCormack; R Lalor, M Melia; H Brewer, J Coghlan, L Clohessy.

Subs: A Tuite, A Keating, M Caffrey, C Bonner, J Thornton, S O'Neill.

Referee: D Carson (IRFU).