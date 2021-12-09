Adrien Thibaut double fires Cork Youth team into last four

Limerick Youths 1 Cork Youths 2

CORK Youths manager Dylan Collins has praised the work rate of his squad as they sealed their place in the semi-finals of the FAI Centenary Inter League with an impressive win away to their Munster rivals from the Limerick District League at Jackman Park on Saturday evening.

Goals in each half from striker Adrien Thibaut was enough to see Cork progress to the last four of the All Ireland although they were made to work for it as Limerick substitute Jamie Hogan set up a tense last few minutes with a stunning strike from distance.

The Rebels can now look forward to a huge clash in the semis in the New Year which is likely to be against either Waterford, Wexford or Galway.

‘It was a tough game against a strong physical Limerick team,” manager Dylan Collins told The Echo. “I thought the lads showed brilliant heart and desire to get the win. We have a few things to improve on but it’s great to be in the hat for the semi-final of the Inter League.

All the lads have put in a great effort over the last few weeks and they are a great group to work with.”

Given the significance and the importance of this game, it was no surprise that the first half was lacking in genuine goal-scoring opportunities as Cork, in particular, started slowly before growing into the contest as the minutes passed.

It was a different challenge to the one they faced in the opening fixture of their Group 2 campaign when they defeated the Clare District League 6-0.

Limerick could only draw with Clare so they knew only a win here would suffice as only one team makes it into the next round.

But Cork got the crucial opening goal before half-time when Thibaut finished from a corner and he would then make it 2-0 with a sensational strike with just ten minutes remaining.

Limerick battled until the end with Hogan scoring an incredible goal from the halfway line but it was too little too late as the Cork Youth League marches on.

LIMERICK YOUTHS: Max Stone, Gavin Carrig, Richkov Boevi, Josh Leung, Justin Dumitru, Gavin Mellerick, Cillian Scully, Cameron Fleming, Cian Specht, Leon Kirrane, Mike Curran.

Subs: Dian Curtin, Jack Horan, Jamie Hogan, Willie Casey, James Carroll, Paddy Bermingham, Markus Hogan.

CORK YOUTHS: Ben Maher, Lee Morely, Shane O’Neill, Jack Dennehy, Daniel Apantaku, Dylan O’Regan-Forde, Adam Costello, Gavin O’Sullivan, Adrien Thibaut, Paddy Cronin, Adam Deleury.

Subs: Cathal McCarthy, Nathan Davis, Stephen Kennedy, Billy Moore, Daniel Moynihan, Harvey Skieters, Jonah Obode, Darragh Gough, Dylan Ryan.