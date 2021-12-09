Throwback Thursday: Knocknaheeny Celtic ruled AUL Premier Division

HERE we look back on season 2018-19 which was the last season that was completed in the AUL.

We begin with the Premiership.

I’ll always remember the 1-1 draw that Knocknaheeny Celtic got against a youthful Coachford side which gave them the point they needed to lift the Premiership title. Knocknaheeny Celtic actually went through their league campaign undefeated and only leaked 12 goals along their way towards winning the title.

Coachford finished runners-up but completed an excellent season also after defeating Grattan United A to lift the Mossie Linnane League Cup.

In Premier A, Kanturk were the untouchables that season after going through the whole term undefeated and conceding just ten goals while banging in a whopping 42 goals on their way to the title. To win the runners-up spot, Macroom A had to beat Waterloo in a play-off which in the end – promoted them to the Premiership.

It was a good season for Macroom and over the two legs of the AOH Cup semi-final against Village; they came so close before succumbing to the Premier side in the end.

In League 1, there was only one side in the race for the title here. Glen Celtic swept through their season with devastating effect and in the end; they won the title in a canter. City Wanderers had to settle for second best as runners-up.

Henry Healy (Cork AUL) presents the President's Cup to Killumney's Dave McCarthy. Picture: Barry Peelo.

After a three-way play-off in 1A involving Temple United, Rathcoole Rovers and Donoughmore Athletic, Temple United topped the group when they won the title in the end with Rathcoole Rovers as runners-up.

In League 2, Blackpool Celtic were crowned champions when a 1-1 draw against Carrigtwohill United gave them the point they needed to lift the trophy in the end.

It was a tough achievement for Blackpool who had to endure a bad spell of form midway through before picking themselves up to win the title in the end.

League 2A was a competitive enough section with a number of teams gunning for the big prize, but in the end, a 1-0 victory over Richmond handed South Coast the title. In second spot was Kilmichael Rovers.

From start to finish, league three was all about whether someone could defeat Killumney United or not as they were red hot favorites from the off. And the answer to that question was no!

Killumney were a juggernaut after scoring a whopping 61 goals while undefeated.

Their dominance in this section was all the more evident when you look at the nine points difference between them and Innishvilla B who finished second.

In 3A, it was a similar situation to that of League 3 as Grangevale powered their way to the title here. In fact, they had it won near the end of March after a big performance saw them cruise to a 4-0 victory over Greenwood B which in the end, saw them crowned as champions.

The Knockraha players celebrate after being presented with the County Cup following their 4-2 penalty shootout victory over Donoughmore after it was 1-1 over extra time back in 2018-19. Picture: Barry Peelo.

Finishing in second spot that season was St. John Boscos who ended up with 12 points less than champions Grangevale.

The cup competitions from the 2018-19 season were the last that were completed in full before Covid caused a raft of cancellations.

In the AUL’s most coveted trophy, the AOH Cup, Village United defeated City Wanderers 8-7 in the penalty shoot-out at the Cross almost two years ago after it was 2-2 in an epic final.

Anyone at that game will have remembered Kevin Murphy grabbing Wanderers’ first before Colin Hickey levelled shortly after. And when Adam Geraghty gave Village the lead, Mark Reardon was on hand with the equaliser to force the game into extra time and eventually penalties.

But, a magnificent display on the night by Man of the Match Tomas Butler who was between the sticks for Village United ensured that Village were going to come out on top in the penalty shoot-out after he produced a couple of wonderful saves to ensure his side would lift the trophy to mark what was a wonderful and historical achievement for the club.

TIGHT

In the Mossie Linnane League Cup final, Coachford lifted the trophy after a narrow 1-0 victory over Grattan United in what was a tight affair at the Cross.

The last winners of the St Michael’s Cup was Glen Celtic when goals from Gary Nolan and John Corcoran handed them a 2-1 victory over Corkbeg in what was a final of two halves with Glen having the lion’s share over the first 45 while Corkbeg controlled the second period.

Moving on to the Saxone Cup now and it was Churchvilla who were crowned Saxone Cup winners following their 3-0 victory over a fancied Grattan United B at the Cross.

Paudie O’Sullivan scored two as well as been crowned man of the match with Steve Beausang scoring their third.

In the County Cup, it took extra time and penalties before Knockraha lifted the trophy after defeating Donoughmore 4-2 on spot-kicks after it was 1-1 over extra time.

Paul Crowley got Donoughmore’s opener before Knockraha’s Eddie Byrne rifled a beauty home to force the tie into extra time and eventually – penalties.

In the City Challenge Cup final, Pablo Mato scored four to help UCC A brush aside the challenge of City Wanderers in a 6-1 victory at the Cross.

Dean Buckley and Fawwaz Abdallah netted the other two goals for UCC A.

In the President’s Cup final, Cillian Coleman came off the bench to score the winner in the 70th minute as Killumney United lifted the President’s Cup following a 1-0 victory over Castleview at the Cross.

David Williams grabbed the winner in the 28th minute to secure the Corinthian’s Cup as Carrigtwohill United B defeated Cathedral Celtic 2-1 at the Cross.