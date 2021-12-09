Throwback Thursday: Knocknaheeny Celtic ruled AUL Premier Division

HERE we look back on season 2018-19 which was the last season that was completed in the AUL.
We begin with the Premiership.
I’ll always remember the 1-1 draw that Knocknaheeny Celtic got against a youthful Coachford side which gave them the point they needed to lift the Premiership title. Knocknaheeny Celtic actually went through their league campaign undefeated and only leaked 12 goals along their way towards winning the title.
Coachford finished runners-up but completed an excellent season also after defeating Grattan United A to lift the Mossie Linnane League Cup.
In Premier A, Kanturk were the untouchables that season after going through the whole term undefeated and conceding just ten goals while banging in a whopping 42 goals on their way to the title. To win the runners-up spot, Macroom A had to beat Waterloo in a play-off which in the end – promoted them to the Premiership.
It was a good season for Macroom and over the two legs of the AOH Cup semi-final against Village; they came so close before succumbing to the Premier side in the end.
In League 1, there was only one side in the race for the title here. Glen Celtic swept through their season with devastating effect and in the end; they won the title in a canter. City Wanderers had to settle for second best as runners-up.
After a three-way play-off in 1A involving Temple United, Rathcoole Rovers and Donoughmore Athletic, Temple United topped the group when they won the title in the end with Rathcoole Rovers as runners-up.
In League 2, Blackpool Celtic were crowned champions when a 1-1 draw against Carrigtwohill United gave them the point they needed to lift the trophy in the end.
It was a tough achievement for Blackpool who had to endure a bad spell of form midway through before picking themselves up to win the title in the end.
League 2A was a competitive enough section with a number of teams gunning for the big prize, but in the end, a 1-0 victory over Richmond handed South Coast the title. In second spot was Kilmichael Rovers.
From start to finish, league three was all about whether someone could defeat Killumney United or not as they were red hot favorites from the off. And the answer to that question was no!
Killumney were a juggernaut after scoring a whopping 61 goals while undefeated.
Their dominance in this section was all the more evident when you look at the nine points difference between them and Innishvilla B who finished second.
In 3A, it was a similar situation to that of League 3 as Grangevale powered their way to the title here. In fact, they had it won near the end of March after a big performance saw them cruise to a 4-0 victory over Greenwood B which in the end, saw them crowned as champions.
Finishing in second spot that season was St. John Boscos who ended up with 12 points less than champions Grangevale.