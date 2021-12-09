AUL: Richmond's Gussie O'Shea has popular Cork club on the right road

“Another huge milestone for me was when we held our 21st anniversary at the Rochestown Park Hotel where 250 guests — including invitees from the various governing bodies in football —attended on that memorable night back in 2000-2001.
“Along the way, I have met some great friends who have helped to keep the club afloat. And as the club grew, we were lucky to have some great people helping out with the likes of Tim Connolly who was a great help to me in these early days, Jim Bob Horgan and Gerry Butler who took over later and I’m delighted to be able to say that we have a very strong committee in place now to run the club,” said Gerard.