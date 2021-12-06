Brian Dillons boxing club 40 years developing great boxers, administrators and great people

THE Brian Dillons boxing club is this year celebrating its 40th anniversary.

Founded in 1981, the club set up their base in the Dillon's Cross area of the city.

The founder members were a group of local boxing enthusiasts who saw the need to support many local youngsters who expressed an interest in boxing.

Around that time, the sporting club in the locality was Brian Dillon's hurling and football club.

That club had a small meeting room in Steam Hill.

Around that time, that club was beginning to move all operations to the nearby tank field where that club's main GAA pitch was located.

The vacancy created an immediate opportunity for the new boxing club.

Following successful negotiations between both clubs agreement was reached and the new Brian Dillon's BC began to operate out of the old GAA premises.

Over the years, this club was affectionately known as the hole in the wall and, for the last 40 years has produced a continuous conveyor belt of boxers.

This club has seen service from many great coaches and committees.

Paddy McSweeney and JJ Murphy of the Cork Ex-Boxers Association presenting a plaque to Denis Desmond of Brian Dillons BC to mark the club's 40th anniversary. Also included are club committee members Louise Creed, Nicola Murphy, Patrick Lawlor and Denis Desmond Jnr. Picture: Doug Minihane

Hundreds of boxers have represented the unit over that period, winning many titles.

County champions, Provincial champions and National Champions were all topped in 2012 when Oliver McCarthy won a European gold medal for the club.

From early days the Brian Dillon's BC were ambitious.

However, being a northside club, they were living in the shadows of three boxing giants, these being the Glen BC, Sunnyside BC and Fr Horgan's BC.

During their first year in operation, the Cork Ex Boxer Association (CEBA)were in existence for about ten years.

They immediately set about helping the new unit establish themselves.

They provided them with financial assistance and a selection of training equipment for their gym.

The founder members of CEBA, Paddy Martin and Tim O'Sullivan, took a particular interest in Brian Dillon's and were also on hand with help and advice if required.

On Saturday morning last, the CEBA made an official visit to the club.

The occasion was to present the club with a plaque which marked and congratulated them on their 40th anniversary.

On Saturday morning, members of the Brian Dillon's club proudly basked in the pride of having promoted and developed boxing for the last four decades.

This is a magnificent milestone and a tribute to the great men, and, in recent years, great women who were committed and dedicated to the future of the club.

Last weekend the blue blazers, now the official colour of CEBA, were represented by President Paddy McSweeney and Chairman JJ Murphy.

Both men congratulated the club on their illustrious 40 years and extended continuing success and best wishes to all going forward.

Teresa McCarthy of Brian Dillons BC who recently claimed both Cork and Munster 2021 titles and now goes on to represent the club and the county at the All-Ireland Boxing Championships in Dublin on December 18.

The club president Denis Desmond then thanked the CEBA and said it was great to see the Ex-Boxers and the link between them and the club continue after 40 years.

Denis Desmond also thanked the city council and Sport Ireland for their grants to upgrade the club.

For many years Brian Dillon's was a completely male orientated boxing club.

However, the renovations which have taken place in recent years have made sure that they now have the facilities to cater for male and now female boxers.

This is a great tribute to the Brian Dillons committee who also include Secretary Nicola Murphy, Treasurer Louise Creed, Vice President Denis Desmond junior and Registrar Patrick Lawlor.

The club are now looking toward to their first national female success.

County and Provincial champion Teresa McCarthy will make history for the club when she contests a national final on 18 December next in Dublin and hopes are high around the Dillon's Cross area that they will be parading their first female All-Ireland champion before Christmas.

Today the Brian Dillon's club is in the hands of a very hard-working committee.

The outstanding endurance and foresight of Denis Desmond in pursuing grants has paid a handsome dividend.

The remarkable work of club secretary Nicola Murphy, who is also Cork County Board Treasurer, has been acknowledged and admired by many. She is both efficient and inspirational in her work, and this has helped to put her club on very solid foundation.

The club can now look to the future with great confidence.

They are a unit which own their premises and a club who were publicly congratulated on the 16th March, 2016 by the then Lord Mayor of Cork Cllr. Chris O' Leary when he officially opened their extension and said Brian Dillons can now look to their past with pride and look to their future with confidence.