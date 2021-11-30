Tue, 30 Nov, 2021 - 14:40

Skibbereen CS edge Colaiste Choilm in close Corn Ui Mhuiri tie

The west Cork school qualified for the quarter-finals along with Clonakilty CC and Hamilton High School
Mark Woods

Mark Woods

Skibbereen CS 2-10 Colaiste Choilm, Ballincollig 0-12 

SKIBBEREEN Community School ensured there will be three west Cork sides in the quarter-finals of the Corn Ui Mhuiri (Munster Post-Primary Schools SFC) after a hard-fought win over Colaiste Choilm in Skibbereen on Tuesday.

They join Clonakilty Community College and Hamilton High School, Bandon, in the last eight, which is made up of five Kerry schools, including Tralee CBS and St Brendan's, Killarney.

Captained by Castlehaven senior player, Robbie Minihane at midfield, Skibbereen also have three former Cork minors in attack, Jack O'Neill, Niall Daly and Jamie O'Driscoll.

But, battling Colaiste Choilm, who were inspired by dashing centre-back Conor Dodd, can count themselves unlucky because they hit the crossbar twice in a wind-assisted first-half and were also denied by a fine save from Skibb keeper Shane Kingston in injury-time.

The west Cork school led by 1-5 to 0-6 at half-time, the goal arriving after 21 minutes following a flowing move involving Fiachra Collins, Daly and O'Driscoll for Luke Shorten to palm home at the far post.

And a couple of minutes later, they were almost in for a second only for Daly's effort to rebound from a post.

The goal-frame also denied Colaiste Choilm's Darragh O'Mahony and Michael Muphy.

Wind the strengthening wide at their backs on the resumption, Skibb would have been expected to drive on, but it was Colaiste Choimh who seized the initiative.

A couple of Diarmuid Dillon frees and one from Murphy from play made it a one-point game, 1-7 to 0-9, after 40 minutes.

But the visitors lost full-back Nathan Davis to a black card for a hand-trip shortly afterwards and Colaiste Choilm were grateful for keeper Jack Forde brilliantly stopping Shorten's effort.

The decisive second goal came after 53 minutes, when substitute Oisin Daly was fouled and Minihane expertly tucked away the penalty, 2-9 to 0-9.

But, Colaiste Choilm showed great heart to hit back with the next three points, including Evan Horgan's second, only for an O'Neill point, six minutes into injury-time, making the game safe for Skibb.

Scorers for Skibbereen CS: L Shorten 1-2, 1f, R Minihane 1-1, 1-0 pen, 1f, N Daly 0-3, S Browne, J O'Driscoll, F Collins, J O'Neill 0-1 each.

Scorers for Colaiste Choilm: D Dillon 0-4, 3f, M Murphy 0-3, E Horgan 0-2, C O'Driscoll, P Kelly 0-1 each, D Coakley 0-1f.

SKIBBEREEN CS: S Kingston (Tadhg MacCarthaighs); S Carey (Ilen Rovers), J Bohane (Castlehaven), H O'Donovan (Clann na nGael); S O'Connell (Castlehaven), T O'Mahony (do), C Hegarty (Tadhg MacCarthaighs); T O Donnobhain (Clonakilty), R Minihane (Castlehaven), captain; J O'Neill (do), N Daly (Ilen Rovers), S Browne (Castlehaven); F Collins (do), J O'Driscoll (do), L Shorten (Tadhg MacCarthaighs).

Subs: O Daly (Tadhg MacCarthaighs) for O Donnabhain 42, L McCarthy (Kilmacabea) for Shorten 59, J O'Brien (O'Donovan Rossa) for Collins.

COLAISTE CHOILM: J Forde (Eire Og); D Keane (Inniscarra), N Davis (Ballinora), C Clifford (Eire Og); E Horgan (Ballincollig), C Dodd (Canovee), B Thompson (Ballincollig); C O'Driscoll (do), D Coakley (Eire Og); M Murphy (do), J McGinn (Kilmurry), P Kelly (Ballincollig); D O'Mahony (do), D Dillon (Eire Og), C Quigley (do).

Referee: T Sheehan (St Mary's).

